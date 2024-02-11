Residents of North Dakota can use our trusted sports betting sites within this article to place their Super Bowl same game parlay bets this Sunday.
The Best North Dakota Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl Same Game Parlays
|1.
|
$1,000 In Super Bowl Free Bets
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
|2.
|
75% Up To $750 Super Bowl Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
|3.
|
$1,250 Super Bowl Free Bet For New Players
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
|4.
|
$500 Super Bowl Sign Up Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
|5.
|
100% Sports + 25% Casino Combo Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
|6.
|
Get $1,000 In Super Bowl Free Bets
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
How to Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet in North Dakota
1. Sign up to BetOnline
2. Deposit $2000, get $1000 in free bets
3. Go To ‘Same Game Parlay’ section
4. Make your selections and place your same game parlay
How To Pick Winning Bets For Your Super Bowl Same Game Parlay
Using stats and trends is the safest way to begin building a parlay, as this will give you guidance on what is likely to happen in a game. Statistics can be team based, such as the last five results between the teams which can determine a moneyline or handicap selection, as well as over/under points.
Stats can also be used to identify player props which can be added to your parlays, including rushing yards, receiving yards, passing yards and many more markets.
Here’s a quick example of a Super Bowl same game parlay.
Example Of A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay
We have created an example of a same game parlay bet for this Sunday’s Super Bowl using BetOnline, with the odds coming out to +1000. This means by placing a successful $100 bet on the parlay, you’d be paid out $1,100 in winnings.
- Brock Purdy 240+ Passing Yards @ -148
- George Kittle 5+ Receptions @ +134
- Christian McCaffrey 36+ Receiving Yards @ -114
- Deebo Samuel 17+ Rushing Yards @ -126
Chiefs vs 49ers Same Game Parlay Odds @ +1000 with BetOnline
North Dakota Sports Betting – Can I Legally Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet?
Anyone in North Dakota can bet on NFL same game parlays with our sportsbooks. If you live in the United States, all you need to be is over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process and have the criteria below.
- 18 and over
- Be in North Dakota or another US state
- Have a valid email address for verification
- No KYC checks
- Can deposit with Crypto