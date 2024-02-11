Editorial

How To Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet In North Dakota | Sports Betting Bonus for ND Residents

Author image
Lee Astley
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Super Bowl
Super Bowl

Residents of North Dakota can use our trusted sports betting sites within this article to place their Super Bowl same game parlay bets this Sunday.

The Best North Dakota Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl Same Game Parlays

$1,000 In Super Bowl Free Bets 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now
75% Up To $750 Super Bowl Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now
$1,250 Super Bowl Free Bet For New Players 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now
$500 Super Bowl Sign Up Offer 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now
100% Sports + 25% Casino Combo Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now
Get $1,000 In Super Bowl Free Bets 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now

How to Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet in North Dakota

1. Sign up to BetOnline
2. Deposit $2000, get $1000 in free bets
3. Go To ‘Same Game Parlay’ section
4. Make your selections and place your same game parlay

How To Pick Winning Bets For Your Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

Using stats and trends is the safest way to begin building a parlay, as this will give you guidance on what is likely to happen in a game. Statistics can be team based, such as the last five results between the teams which can determine a moneyline or handicap selection, as well as over/under points.

Stats can also be used to identify player props which can be added to your parlays, including rushing yards, receiving yards, passing yards and many more markets.

Here’s a quick example of a Super Bowl same game parlay.

Example Of A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

We have created an example of a same game parlay bet for this Sunday’s Super Bowl using BetOnline, with the odds coming out to +1000. This means by placing a successful $100 bet on the parlay, you’d be paid out $1,100 in winnings.

  • Brock Purdy 240+ Passing Yards @ -148
  • George Kittle 5+ Receptions @ +134
  • Christian McCaffrey 36+ Receiving Yards @ -114
  • Deebo Samuel 17+ Rushing Yards @ -126

Chiefs vs 49ers Same Game Parlay Odds @ +1000 with BetOnline

North Dakota Sports Betting – Can I Legally Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet?

Anyone in North Dakota can bet on NFL same game parlays with our sportsbooks. If you live in the United States, all you need to be is over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process and have the criteria below.

  • 18 and over
  • Be in North Dakota or another US state
  • Have a valid email address for verification
  • No KYC checks
  • Can deposit with Crypto
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Lee Astley

An experienced sports journalist, copywriter and news editor, Lee has been involved in sports content for 10 years and become an expert on a variety of different sports. Starting at The Sun newspaper covering football, Lee has gone on to become involved in all aspects of sports news, including gambling. Sports betting is a key passion and he has helped launch The Telegraph Betting before becoming Head of News for SportsLens
View All Posts By Lee Astley
Author Image

Lee Astley

Twitter Linkedin
An experienced sports journalist, copywriter and news editor, Lee has been involved in sports content for 10 years and become an expert on a variety of different sports. Starting at The Sun newspaper covering football, Lee has gone on to become involved in all aspects of sports news, including gambling. Sports betting is a key passion and he has helped launch The Telegraph Betting before becoming Head of News for SportsLens
View All Posts By Lee Astley

Popular From Editorial

Latest news

View all
Super Bowl
Editorial

LATEST How To Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet In North Dakota | Sports Betting Bonus for ND Residents

Author image Lee Astley  •  Feb 11 2024
Patrick Mahomes 110622 Getty FTR
Editorial
How To Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet In North Carolina | Sports Betting Bonus for NC Residents
Author image Lee Astley  •  Feb 11 2024

Use our trusted sports betting sites listed throughout this article to place your Super Bowl same game parlay bets if you’re located within the state lines of North Carolina. The…

Super Bowl first touchdown celebration odds
Editorial
How To Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet In Oklahoma | Sports Betting Bonus for OK Residents
Author image Lee Astley  •  Feb 11 2024

Oklahoma residents can place their Super Bowl same game parlay bets with the trusted sports betting sites listed throughout this article. The Best Oklahoma Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl…

mahomes kelce
Editorial
How To Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet In Nebraska | Sports Betting Bonus For NE Residents
Author image Lee Astley  •  Feb 11 2024
New Mexico Sports Betting
Editorial
How To Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet In New Mexico | Sports Betting Bonus for NM Residents
Author image Lee Astley  •  Feb 11 2024
New Mexico Sports Betting
Editorial
How To Bet On Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl Passing Yards – Mahomes Passing Yards Bets
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Feb 07 2024
Longest Game In MLB History
Editorial
What Is The Longest Baseball Game In MLB History?
Author image jamesboutros  •  Jan 11 2024
Arrow to top