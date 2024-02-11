Residents of North Dakota can use our trusted sports betting sites within this article to place their Super Bowl same game parlay bets this Sunday.

The Best North Dakota Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl Same Game Parlays

How to Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet in North Dakota

1. Sign up to BetOnline

2. Deposit $2000, get $1000 in free bets

3. Go To ‘Same Game Parlay’ section

4. Make your selections and place your same game parlay

How To Pick Winning Bets For Your Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

Using stats and trends is the safest way to begin building a parlay, as this will give you guidance on what is likely to happen in a game. Statistics can be team based, such as the last five results between the teams which can determine a moneyline or handicap selection, as well as over/under points.

Stats can also be used to identify player props which can be added to your parlays, including rushing yards, receiving yards, passing yards and many more markets.

Here’s a quick example of a Super Bowl same game parlay.

Example Of A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

We have created an example of a same game parlay bet for this Sunday’s Super Bowl using BetOnline, with the odds coming out to +1000. This means by placing a successful $100 bet on the parlay, you’d be paid out $1,100 in winnings.

Brock Purdy 240+ Passing Yards @ -148

George Kittle 5+ Receptions @ +134

Christian McCaffrey 36+ Receiving Yards @ -114

Deebo Samuel 17+ Rushing Yards @ -126

Chiefs vs 49ers Same Game Parlay Odds @ +1000 with BetOnline

North Dakota Sports Betting – Can I Legally Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet?

Anyone in North Dakota can bet on NFL same game parlays with our sportsbooks. If you live in the United States, all you need to be is over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process and have the criteria below.

18 and over

Be in North Dakota or another US state

Have a valid email address for verification

No KYC checks

Can deposit with Crypto