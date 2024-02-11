Use our trusted sports betting sites listed throughout this article to place your Super Bowl same game parlay bets if you’re located within the state lines of North Carolina.

The Best North Carolina Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl Same Game Parlays

How to Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet in North Carolina

How To Pick Winning Bets For Your Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

Utilizing stats and trends is the safest way to begin building a parlay, as this will give you guidance on what is likely to happen in a game. Stats can be team based, such as the last five results between the teams which can determine a moneyline or handicap selection, as well as over/under points.

You can also use stats for player props which can be added to your same game parlay, including rushing yards, receiving yards, passing yards and many more markets.

Here’s a quick example of a Super Bowl same game parlay.

Example Of A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

Using our chosen sportsbook BetOnline, we have created an example of a same game parlay for Sunday’s Super Bowl in Las Vegas. The combined odds of this parlay is +1050, meaning that a winning $100 bet on it would return $1,150.

Patrick Mahomes 262+ Passing Yards @ -114

Christian McCaffrey 2+ Touchdowns @ +200

Nick Bosa 1+ Sacks @ +104

Chiefs vs 49ers Same Game Parlay Odds @ +1050 with BetOnline

North Carolina Sports Betting – Can I Legally Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet?

Anyone in North Carolina can bet on NFL same game parlays with our sportsbooks. If you live in the United States, all you need to be is over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process and have the criteria below.

18 and over

Be in North Carolina or another US state

Have a valid email address for verification

No KYC checks

Can deposit with Crypto