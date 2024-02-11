Editorial

How To Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet In New Mexico | Sports Betting Bonus for NM Residents

Lee Astley
Those located in New Mexico are able to place Super Bowl same game parlay bets within the state using our trusted sports betting sites listed below.

The Best New Mexico Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl Same Game Parlays

How to Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet in New Mexico

1. Sign up to BetOnline
2. Deposit $2000, get $1000 in free bets
3. Go To ‘Same Game Parlay’ section
4. Make your selections and place your same game parlay

How To Pick Winning Bets For Your Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

Using stats and trends is the safest way to begin building a parlay, as this will give you guidance on what is likely to happen in a game. Stats can be team based, such as the last five results between the teams which can determine a moneyline or handicap selection, as well as over/under points.

You can also use stats for player props which can be added to your same game parlay, including rushing yards, receiving yards, passing yards and many more markets.

See below for our example of a Super Bowl same game parlay.

Example Of A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

Using our chosen sportsbook BetOnline, we have created an example of a same game parlay bet for Super Bowl LVIII. The combined odds for this parlay is +625, meaning that a successful $100 bet would return $725.

  • Christian McCaffrey 1+ Touchdown @ -286
  • Rashee Rice 1+ Touchdown @ +120
  • Brandon Aiyuk 52+ Receiving Yards @ -179
  • Brock Purdy 250+ Passing Yards @ -114

Chiefs vs 49ers Same Game Parlay Odds @ +625 with BetOnline

New Mexico Sports Betting – Can I Legally Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet?

Anyone in New Mexico can bet on NFL same game parlays with our sportsbooks. If you live in the United States, all you need to be is over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process and have the criteria below.

  • 18 and over
  • Be in New Mexico or another US state
  • Have a valid email address for verification
  • No KYC checks
  • Can deposit with Crypto
Lee Astley

An experienced sports journalist, copywriter and news editor, Lee has been involved in sports content for 10 years and become an expert on a variety of different sports. Starting at The Sun newspaper covering football, Lee has gone on to become involved in all aspects of sports news, including gambling. Sports betting is a key passion and he has helped launch The Telegraph Betting before becoming Head of News for SportsLens
