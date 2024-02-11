Anyone can place a Super Bowl same game parlay bet from Missouri with the established sportsbooks below.

The Best Missouri Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl Same Game Parlays

How to Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet in Missouri

1. Sign up to BetOnline

2. Deposit $2000, get $1000 in free bets

3. Go To ‘Same Game Parlay’ section

4. Make your selections and place your same game parlay

How To Pick Winning Bets For Your Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

By analyzing any stats and trends when piecing together a parlay bet, you will select safer markets, because the stats will give you guidance on what is likely to happen in a game. For example, a team-based stat such as the last five results between the teams, or over/under points, could determine a moneyline or handicap selection that you can use.

You can also use stats for player props which can be added to your same game parlay, including rushing yards, receiving yards, passing yards and many more markets.

See below for our example of a Super Bowl same game parlay.

Example Of A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

Here is an example of a popular same game parlay on BetOnline. The combined odds for the parlay are +1100, meaning if you bet $100 you could win $1100.

George Kittle 1+ Touchdown +187

Deebo Samuel 1+ Touchdown +125

Brock Purdy Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns -130

Patrick Mahomes Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns -155

Same Game Parlay Odds @ +1100 With BetOnline

Missouri Sports Betting – Can I Legally Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet?

Anyone in Missouri can bet on NFL same game parlays with our sportsbooks. If you live in the United States, all you need to be is over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process and have the criteria below.

18 and over

Be in Missouri or another US state

Have a valid email address for verification

No KYC checks

Can deposit with Crypto