How to Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet in Missouri
1. Sign up to BetOnline
2. Deposit $2000, get $1000 in free bets
3. Go To ‘Same Game Parlay’ section
4. Make your selections and place your same game parlay
How To Pick Winning Bets For Your Super Bowl Same Game Parlay
By analyzing any stats and trends when piecing together a parlay bet, you will select safer markets, because the stats will give you guidance on what is likely to happen in a game. For example, a team-based stat such as the last five results between the teams, or over/under points, could determine a moneyline or handicap selection that you can use.
You can also use stats for player props which can be added to your same game parlay, including rushing yards, receiving yards, passing yards and many more markets.
See below for our example of a Super Bowl same game parlay.
Example Of A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay
Here is an example of a popular same game parlay on BetOnline. The combined odds for the parlay are +1100, meaning if you bet $100 you could win $1100.
- George Kittle 1+ Touchdown +187
- Deebo Samuel 1+ Touchdown +125
- Brock Purdy Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns -130
- Patrick Mahomes Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns -155
Same Game Parlay Odds @ +1100 With BetOnline
Missouri Sports Betting – Can I Legally Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet?
Anyone in Missouri can bet on NFL same game parlays with our sportsbooks. If you live in the United States, all you need to be is over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process and have the criteria below.
- 18 and over
- Be in Missouri or another US state
- Have a valid email address for verification
- No KYC checks
- Can deposit with Crypto