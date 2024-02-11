Place your Super Bowl Sunday same game parlay bets with the trusted sports betting sites listed below if you’re located in Mississippi this weekend.

The Best Mississippi Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl Same Game Parlays

How to Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet in Mississippi

How To Pick Winning Bets For Your Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

You can best equip yourself to create an NFL same game parlay bet by researching into recent trends and statistics. Stats can be team based, such as the last five results between the teams which can determine a moneyline or handicap selection, as well as over/under points.

You can maximise your gains by using stats for player props which can be added to your same game parlay, including rushing yards, receiving yards, passing yards and many more markets.

Here’s an example of a Super Bowl same game parlay.

Example Of A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

Using BetOnline, we’ve created an example of a Super Bowl same game parlay with four different selections. The combined odds of the selections within the parlay amounts to +625, therefore a winning $100 bet on this one would earn you $725 in winnings.

Christian McCaffrey 1+ Touchdown @ -286

Rashee Rice 1+ Touchdown @ +120

Brandon Aiyuk 52+ Receiving Yards @ -179

Brock Purdy 250+ Passing Yards @ -114

Chiefs vs 49ers Same Game Parlay Odds @ +625 with BetOnline

Mississippi Sports Betting – Can I Legally Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet?

Anyone in Mississippi can bet on NFL same game parlays with our sportsbooks. If you live in the United States, all you need to be is over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process and have the criteria below.

18 and over

Be in Mississippi or another US state

Have a valid email address for verification

No KYC checks

Can deposit with Crypto