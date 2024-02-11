Anyone from Minnesota can bet on a Super Bowl same game parlay this weekend using our trusted betting sites below.

How To Pick Winning Bets For Your Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

If you consider stats and trends when constructing a parlay you will select your markets in a safer way, as they will give you guidance on what is likely to happen in a game. With stats that are team-based, such as the last five results between the teams and over/under points, a moneyline or handicap selection can be found.

You can also use stats for player props which can be added to your same game parlay, including rushing yards, receiving yards, passing yards and many more markets.

Below is an example a Super Bowl same game parlay.

Example Of A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

Here is an example of a popular same game parlay on BetOnline. The combined odds for the parlay are +1200, meaning if you bet $100 you could win $1200.

Isiah Pacheco 1+ Touchdown -120

George Kittle 1+ Touchdown +187

Brock Purdy Over 247.5 Passing Yards -110

Patrick Mahomes Over 262.5 Passing Yards -110

Same Game Parlay Odds @ +1200 With BetOnline

Minnesota Sports Betting – Can I Legally Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet?

Anyone in Minnesota can bet on NFL same game parlays. If you live in the United States, all you need to be is over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process.

18 and over

Be in Minnesota or another US state

Have a valid email address for verification

No KYC checks

Can deposit with Crypto