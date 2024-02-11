Michigan based sports bettors can use the sports betting sites listed within this article to place their Super Bowl same game parlay bets this Sunday.

The Best Michigan Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl Same Game Parlays

How to Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet in Michigan

How To Pick Winning Bets For Your Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

Stats and key trends can help you create your same game parlay bets, as they equip you with everything you need to work out likely scenarios within NFL games. Stats can be team based, such as the last five results between the teams which can determine a moneyline or handicap selection, as well as over/under points.

You can maximise your gains by using stats for player props which can be added to your same game parlay, including rushing yards, receiving yards, passing yards and many more markets.

Here’s an example of a Super Bowl same game parlay.

Example Of A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

We have used BetOnline to create a popular Super Bowl same game parlay bet example, which you can see below. The odds for these selections amount to +625 when combined in the parlay, meaning that a $100 bet would return $725 if successful.

Christian McCaffrey 1+ Touchdown @ -286

Rashee Rice 1+ Touchdown @ +120

Brandon Aiyuk 52+ Receiving Yards @ -179

Brock Purdy 250+ Passing Yards @ -114

Chiefs vs 49ers Same Game Parlay Odds @ +625 with BetOnline

Michigan Sports Betting – Can I Legally Place Super Bowl Same Parlay Bets?

