How to Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet in Massachusetts

How To Pick Winning Bets For Your Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

Considering key stats and recent trends is vital when formulating your same game parlay bets, as they will give you guidance on what is likely to happen in a game. With stats that are team-based, such as the last five results between the teams and over/under points, a moneyline or handicap selection can be found.

You can also use stats for player props which can be added to your same game parlay, including rushing yards, receiving yards, passing yards and many more markets.

Below is an example a Super Bowl same game parlay.

Example Of A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

We have used BetOnline to illustrate our example of a Super Bowl same game parlay bet. Our three selection parlay amounts to odds of +1050, meaning that a $100 winning bet would return $1,150.

Patrick Mahomes 262+ Passing Yards @ -114

Christian McCaffrey 2+ Touchdowns @ +200

Nick Bosa 1+ Sacks @ +104

Chiefs Vs 49ers Same Game Parlay Odds @ +1050 With BetOnline

Massachusetts Sports Betting – Can I Legally Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet?

Anyone in Massachusetts can bet on NFL same game parlays with our sportsbooks. If you live in the United States, all you need to be is over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process and have the criteria below.

18 and over

Be in Massachusetts or another US state

Have a valid email address for verification

No KYC checks

Can deposit with Crypto