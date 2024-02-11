Editorial

How To Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet In Maine | Sports Betting Bonus for ME Residents

Author image
Lee Astley
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Montana Sports Betting
Montana Sports Betting

Place your Super Bowl same game parlays with our trusted sports betting sites below if you’re based in Maine for the big game on Sunday.

The Best Maine Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl Same Game Parlays

$1,000 In Super Bowl Free Bets 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now
75% Up To $750 Super Bowl Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now
$1,250 Super Bowl Free Bet For New Players 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now
$500 Super Bowl Sign Up Offer 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now
100% Sports + 25% Casino Combo Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now
Get $1,000 In Super Bowl Free Bets 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now

How to Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet in Maine

1. Sign up to BetOnline
2. Deposit $2000, get $1000 in free bets
3. Go To ‘Same Game Parlay’ section
4. Make your selections and place your same game parlay

How To Pick Winning Bets For Your Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

By taking into account stats and trends, you can safely build a carefully considered parlay, as the stats will be able to give you an idea of some likely scenarios that could occur during the game. Stats can be team based, such as the last five results between the teams which can determine a moneyline or handicap selection, as well as over/under points.

Maine bettors will be pleased to know that they can use the stats for player props and add them to your same game parlay. The player props stats include rushing yards, receiving yards, passing yards and many more markets.

See below for an example of a Super Bowl same game parlay that you can place.

Example Of A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

Our example parlay has been created using BetOnline, who have given a combined odds of +625 for our selections. If you were to place a $100 bet on this, and it proved to be a successful bet, you’d receive $725 in returns.

  • Christian McCaffrey 1+ Touchdown @ -286
  • Rashee Rice 1+ Touchdown @ +120
  • Brandon Aiyuk 52+ Receiving Yards @ -179
  • Brock Purdy 250+ Passing Yards @ -114

Chiefs Vs 49ers Same Game Parlay Odds @ +625 With BetOnline

Maine Sports Betting – Can I Legally Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet?

Anyone in Maine can bet on NFL same game parlays with our sportsbooks. If you live in the United States, all you need to be is over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process and have the criteria below.

  • 18 and over
  • Be in Maine or another US state
  • Have a valid email address for verification
  • No KYC checks
  • Can deposit with Crypto
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Lee Astley

An experienced sports journalist, copywriter and news editor, Lee has been involved in sports content for 10 years and become an expert on a variety of different sports. Starting at The Sun newspaper covering football, Lee has gone on to become involved in all aspects of sports news, including gambling. Sports betting is a key passion and he has helped launch The Telegraph Betting before becoming Head of News for SportsLens
View All Posts By Lee Astley
Author Image

Lee Astley

Twitter Linkedin
An experienced sports journalist, copywriter and news editor, Lee has been involved in sports content for 10 years and become an expert on a variety of different sports. Starting at The Sun newspaper covering football, Lee has gone on to become involved in all aspects of sports news, including gambling. Sports betting is a key passion and he has helped launch The Telegraph Betting before becoming Head of News for SportsLens
View All Posts By Lee Astley

Popular From Editorial

Latest news

View all
Super Bowl
Editorial

LATEST How To Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets In Alabama | AL Sports Betting

Author image Lee Astley  •  Feb 11 2024
Montana Sports Betting
Editorial
How To Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet In Massachusetts | Sports Betting Bonus for MA Residents
Author image Lee Astley  •  Feb 11 2024

How To Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay In Massachusetts | Our guide to betting on a same game parlay on MA sports betting sites

Montana Sports Betting
Editorial
How To Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet In Maine | Sports Betting Bonus for ME Residents
Author image Lee Astley  •  Feb 11 2024

How To Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay In Maine | Our guide to betting on a same game parlay on ME sports betting sites

Montana Sports Betting
Editorial
How To Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet In Kentucky | Sports Betting Bonus for KY Residents
Author image Lee Astley  •  Feb 11 2024
Montana Sports Betting
Editorial
How To Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet In Idaho | Sports Betting Bonus for ID Residents
Author image Lee Astley  •  Feb 11 2024
Super Bowl LVIII Viewership Odds
Editorial
How To Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet In Virginia | Sports Betting Bonus for VA Residents
Author image Lee Astley  •  Feb 11 2024
Mississippi Sports Betting
Editorial
How To Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet In Mississippi | Sports Betting Bonus for MS Residents
Author image Lee Astley  •  Feb 11 2024
Arrow to top