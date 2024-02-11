Place your Super Bowl same game parlays with our trusted sports betting sites below if you’re based in Maine for the big game on Sunday.

The Best Maine Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl Same Game Parlays

How to Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet in Maine

1. Sign up to BetOnline

2. Deposit $2000, get $1000 in free bets

3. Go To ‘Same Game Parlay’ section

4. Make your selections and place your same game parlay

How To Pick Winning Bets For Your Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

By taking into account stats and trends, you can safely build a carefully considered parlay, as the stats will be able to give you an idea of some likely scenarios that could occur during the game. Stats can be team based, such as the last five results between the teams which can determine a moneyline or handicap selection, as well as over/under points.

Maine bettors will be pleased to know that they can use the stats for player props and add them to your same game parlay. The player props stats include rushing yards, receiving yards, passing yards and many more markets.

See below for an example of a Super Bowl same game parlay that you can place.

Example Of A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

Our example parlay has been created using BetOnline, who have given a combined odds of +625 for our selections. If you were to place a $100 bet on this, and it proved to be a successful bet, you’d receive $725 in returns.

Christian McCaffrey 1+ Touchdown @ -286

Rashee Rice 1+ Touchdown @ +120

Brandon Aiyuk 52+ Receiving Yards @ -179

Brock Purdy 250+ Passing Yards @ -114

Chiefs Vs 49ers Same Game Parlay Odds @ +625 With BetOnline

Maine Sports Betting – Can I Legally Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet?

Anyone in Maine can bet on NFL same game parlays with our sportsbooks. If you live in the United States, all you need to be is over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process and have the criteria below.

18 and over

Be in Maine or another US state

Have a valid email address for verification

No KYC checks

Can deposit with Crypto