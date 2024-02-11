Louisiana sports bettors can place their Super Bowl Sunday same game parlay wagers with our chosen, trusted sports betting sites listed below.

How to Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet

How To Pick Winning Bets For Your Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

We believe that using key stats and recent trends is the best way to form your same game parlay bets, as they equip you with everything you need to work out what is likely to happen in a game. Stats can be team based, such as the last five results between the teams which can determine a moneyline or handicap selection, as well as over/under points.

You can maximise your gains by using stats for player props which can be added to your same game parlay, including rushing yards, receiving yards, passing yards and many more markets.

Here’s an example of a Super Bowl same game parlay.

Example Of A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

Here we have an example of a popular same game parlay for Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. This parlay is priced at +1050, meaning that by placing a winning $100 bet – you’d earn $1,050 in returns.

Patrick Mahomes 262+ Passing Yards @ -114

Christian McCaffrey 2+ Touchdowns @ +200

Nick Bosa 1+ Sacks @ +104

Chiefs Vs 49ers Same Game Parlay Odds @ +1050 With BetOnline

Louisiana Sports Betting – Can I Legally Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet?

Anyone in Louisiana can bet on NFL same game parlays with our sportsbooks. If you live in the United States, all you need to be is over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process and have the criteria below.

18 and over

Be in Louisiana or another US state

Have a valid email address for verification

No KYC checks

Can deposit with Crypto