How To Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet In Kansas | Sports Betting Bonus for KS Residents

Residents of Kansas can use our trusted sports betting sites listed throughout this article to build their same game parlay bets ahead of this Sunday’s Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

How to Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet in Kansas

1. Sign up to BetOnline
2. Deposit $2000, get $1000 in free bets
3. Go To ‘Same Game Parlay’ section
4. Make your selections and place your same game parlay

How To Pick Winning Bets For Your Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

Using statistics and recent trends is undoubtedly the best way to build your same game parlays, as they you everything that is needed to work out what is likely to happen during the game. Stats can be team based, such as the last five results between the teams which can determine a moneyline or handicap selection, as well as over/under points.

You can also look at player statistics and add player props to your parlays, which includes rushing yards, receiving yards, passing yards and many more markets.

Here’s an example of a Super Bowl same game parlay.

Example Of A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

Here is an example of a popular same game parlay bet for Sunday’s Super Bowl action. The combined odds of this one is worth +1000, meaning that a winning $100 bet would return $1,100.

  • Brock Purdy 240+ Passing Yards @ -148
  • George Kittle 5+ Receptions @ +134
  • Christian McCaffrey 36+ Receiving Yards @ -114
  • Deebo Samuel 17+ Rushing Yards @ -126

Chiefs Vs 49ers Same Game Parlay Odds @ +1000 With BetOnline

Kansas Sports Betting – Can I Legally Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet?

Anyone in Kansas can bet on NFL same game parlays with our sportsbooks. If you live in the United States, all you need to be is over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process and have the criteria below.

  • 18 and over
  • Be in Kansas or another US state
  • Have a valid email address for verification
  • No KYC checks
  • Can deposit with Crypto
Lee Astley

An experienced sports journalist, copywriter and news editor, Lee has been involved in sports content for 10 years and become an expert on a variety of different sports. Starting at The Sun newspaper covering football, Lee has gone on to become involved in all aspects of sports news, including gambling. Sports betting is a key passion and he has helped launch The Telegraph Betting before becoming Head of News for SportsLens
