Residents of Kansas can use our trusted sports betting sites listed throughout this article to build their same game parlay bets ahead of this Sunday’s Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

The Best Kansas Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl Same Game Parlays

How to Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet in Kansas

1. Sign up to BetOnline

2. Deposit $2000, get $1000 in free bets

3. Go To ‘Same Game Parlay’ section

4. Make your selections and place your same game parlay

How To Pick Winning Bets For Your Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

Using statistics and recent trends is undoubtedly the best way to build your same game parlays, as they you everything that is needed to work out what is likely to happen during the game. Stats can be team based, such as the last five results between the teams which can determine a moneyline or handicap selection, as well as over/under points.

You can also look at player statistics and add player props to your parlays, which includes rushing yards, receiving yards, passing yards and many more markets.

Here’s an example of a Super Bowl same game parlay.

Example Of A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

Here is an example of a popular same game parlay bet for Sunday’s Super Bowl action. The combined odds of this one is worth +1000, meaning that a winning $100 bet would return $1,100.

Brock Purdy 240+ Passing Yards @ -148

George Kittle 5+ Receptions @ +134

Christian McCaffrey 36+ Receiving Yards @ -114

Deebo Samuel 17+ Rushing Yards @ -126

Chiefs Vs 49ers Same Game Parlay Odds @ +1000 With BetOnline

Kansas Sports Betting – Can I Legally Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet?

Anyone in Kansas can bet on NFL same game parlays with our sportsbooks. If you live in the United States, all you need to be is over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process and have the criteria below.

18 and over

Be in Kansas or another US state

Have a valid email address for verification

No KYC checks

Can deposit with Crypto