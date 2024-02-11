Editorial

How To Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet In Iowa | Sports Betting Bonus for IA Residents

Lee Astley
Sports bettors that are located in Iowa can place their Super Bowl same game parlay bets on our trusted sports betting sites listed within this article.

The Best Iowa Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl Same Game Parlays

How to Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet in Iowa

1. Sign up to BetOnline
2. Deposit $2000, get $1000 in free bets
3. Go To ‘Same Game Parlay’ section
4. Make your selections and place your same game parlay

How To Pick Winning Bets For Your Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

We provide the stats and trends for the safest way to begin building a parlay, giving you everything you need to work out what is likely to happen in a game. Stats can be team based, such as the last five results between the teams which can determine a moneyline or handicap selection, as well as over/under points.

You can maximise your gains by using stats for player props which can be added to your same game parlay, including rushing yards, receiving yards, passing yards and many more markets.

Here’s an example of a Super Bowl same game parlay.

Example Of A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

Here is an example of a popular same game parlay on BetOnline. The combined odds for this parlay comes up at +425, which would hand a winning $100 a $525 winning return.

  • Christian McCaffrey 1+ Touchdown -286
  • Travis Kelce 1+ Touchdown -126
  • Brandon Aiyuk Over 4.5 Receptions +125

Chiefs vs 49ers Same Game Parlay Odds @ +425 With BetOnline

Can I Place an Eagles vs Chiefs Same Game Parlay In Iowa?

Anyone in Iowa can bet on NFL same game parlays with our sportsbooks. If you live in the United States, all you need to be is over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process and have the criteria below.

  • 18 and over
  • Be in Iowa or another US state
  • Have a valid email address for verification
  • No KYC checks
  • Can deposit with Crypto
Lee Astley

An experienced sports journalist, copywriter and news editor, Lee has been involved in sports content for 10 years and become an expert on a variety of different sports. Starting at The Sun newspaper covering football, Lee has gone on to become involved in all aspects of sports news, including gambling. Sports betting is a key passion and he has helped launch The Telegraph Betting before becoming Head of News for SportsLens
