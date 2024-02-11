Sports bettors that are located in Iowa can place their Super Bowl same game parlay bets on our trusted sports betting sites listed within this article.
The Best Iowa Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl Same Game Parlays
|1.
|
$1,000 In Super Bowl Free Bets
|Claim Offer Now
|2.
|
75% Up To $750 Super Bowl Bonus
|Claim Offer Now
|3.
|
$1,250 Super Bowl Free Bet For New Players
|Claim Offer Now
|4.
|
$500 Super Bowl Sign Up Offer
|Claim Offer Now
|5.
|
100% Sports + 25% Casino Combo Bonus
|Claim Offer Now
|6.
|
Get $1,000 In Super Bowl Free Bets
|Claim Offer Now
How to Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet in Iowa
1. Sign up to BetOnline
2. Deposit $2000, get $1000 in free bets
3. Go To ‘Same Game Parlay’ section
4. Make your selections and place your same game parlay
How To Pick Winning Bets For Your Super Bowl Same Game Parlay
We provide the stats and trends for the safest way to begin building a parlay, giving you everything you need to work out what is likely to happen in a game. Stats can be team based, such as the last five results between the teams which can determine a moneyline or handicap selection, as well as over/under points.
You can maximise your gains by using stats for player props which can be added to your same game parlay, including rushing yards, receiving yards, passing yards and many more markets.
Here’s an example of a Super Bowl same game parlay.
Example Of A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay
Here is an example of a popular same game parlay on BetOnline. The combined odds for this parlay comes up at +425, which would hand a winning $100 a $525 winning return.
- Christian McCaffrey 1+ Touchdown -286
- Travis Kelce 1+ Touchdown -126
- Brandon Aiyuk Over 4.5 Receptions +125
Chiefs vs 49ers Same Game Parlay Odds @ +425 With BetOnline
Can I Place an Eagles vs Chiefs Same Game Parlay In Iowa?
Anyone in Iowa can bet on NFL same game parlays with our sportsbooks. If you live in the United States, all you need to be is over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process and have the criteria below.
- 18 and over
- Be in Iowa or another US state
- Have a valid email address for verification
- No KYC checks
- Can deposit with Crypto