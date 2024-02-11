Use our trusted sports betting sites listed throughout this article to place your Super Bowl same game parlay bets from Illinois this Sunday.

How To Pick Winning Bets For Your Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

Using recent trends and statistics is the safest way to begin building a parlay, giving you everything you need to work out what is likely to happen in a game. Stats can be team based, such as the last five results between the teams which can determine a moneyline or handicap selection, as well as over/under points.

You can maximise your gains by using stats for player props which can be added to your same game parlay, including rushing yards, receiving yards, passing yards and many more markets.

Here’s an example of a Super Bowl same game parlay.

Example Of A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

We have chosen a popular Super Bowl same game parlay bet as an example, which would give bettors odds of +625. This means that by placing a winning $100 bet on the parlay, you’d be credited with $725 in winnings as a return.

Christian McCaffrey 1+ Touchdown @ -286

Rashee Rice 1+ Touchdown @ +120

Brandon Aiyuk 52+ Receiving Yards @ -179

Brock Purdy 250+ Passing Yards @ -114

Chiefs vs 49ers Same Game Parlay Odds @ +625

Illinois Sports Betting – Can I Legally Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet?

Anyone in Illinois can bet on NFL same game parlays with our sportsbooks. If you live in the United States, all you need to be is over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process and have the criteria below.

18 and over

Be in Illinois or another US state

Have a valid email address for verification

No KYC checks

Can deposit with Crypto