Sports bettors located in Idaho this weekend can place their Super Bowl same game parlay bets with our trusted sports betting sites listed below.

The Best Idaho Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl Same Game Parlays

How to Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet in Idaho

1. Sign up to BetOnline

2. Deposit $2000, get $1000 in free bets

3. Go To ‘Same Game Parlay’ section

4. Make your selections and place your same game parlay

How To Pick Winning Bets For Your Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

Taking into consideration any stats and trends is the safest way to build a same game parlay bet, as this will give you an insight on what is likely to happen in a game. Stats that are based on teams, such as the last five results between the teams and over/under points, can often reveal a moneyline or handicap selection.

The stats that are used for player props can also be added to your same game parlay, including rushing yards, receiving yards, passing yards and many more markets.

Below is an example we made of a Super Bowl same game parlay.

Example Of A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

Using BetOnline, we have created a Super Bowl same game parlay with odds worth +650. The combined odds for our four selections within the parlay means that if the bet is won with a $100 stake, for example, you’d receive $750 in returns.

Travis Kelce 1+ Touchdown @ -126

Patrick Mahomes 26+ Pass Completions @ -114

Christian McCaffrey 20+ Carries @ -104

Christian McCaffrey 4+ Receptions @ -371

Chiefs Vs 49ers Same Game Parlay Odds @ +650 With BetOnline

Idaho Sports Betting – Can I Legally Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet?

Anyone in Idaho can bet on NFL same game parlays with our sportsbooks. If you live in the United States, all you need to be is over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process and have the criteria below.

18 and over

Be in Idaho or another US state

Have a valid email address for verification

No KYC checks

Can deposit with Crypto