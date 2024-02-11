Editorial

How To Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet In Idaho | Sports Betting Bonus for ID Residents

Lee Astley
Sports bettors located in Idaho this weekend can place their Super Bowl same game parlay bets with our trusted sports betting sites listed below.

How to Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet in Idaho

1. Sign up to BetOnline
2. Deposit $2000, get $1000 in free bets
3. Go To ‘Same Game Parlay’ section
4. Make your selections and place your same game parlay

How To Pick Winning Bets For Your Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

Taking into consideration any stats and trends is the safest way to build a same game parlay bet, as this will give you an insight on what is likely to happen in a game. Stats that are based on teams, such as the last five results between the teams and over/under points, can often reveal a moneyline or handicap selection.

The stats that are used for player props can also be added to your same game parlay, including rushing yards, receiving yards, passing yards and many more markets.

Below is an example we made of a Super Bowl same game parlay.

Example Of A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

Using BetOnline, we have created a Super Bowl same game parlay with odds worth +650. The combined odds for our four selections within the parlay means that if the bet is won with a $100 stake, for example, you’d receive $750 in returns.

  • Travis Kelce 1+ Touchdown @ -126
  • Patrick Mahomes 26+ Pass Completions @ -114
  • Christian McCaffrey 20+ Carries @ -104
  • Christian McCaffrey 4+ Receptions @ -371

Chiefs Vs 49ers Same Game Parlay Odds @ +650 With BetOnline

Idaho Sports Betting – Can I Legally Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet?

Anyone in Idaho can bet on NFL same game parlays with our sportsbooks. If you live in the United States, all you need to be is over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process and have the criteria below.

  • 18 and over
  • Be in Idaho or another US state
  • Have a valid email address for verification
  • No KYC checks
  • Can deposit with Crypto
Lee Astley

An experienced sports journalist, copywriter and news editor, Lee has been involved in sports content for 10 years and become an expert on a variety of different sports. Starting at The Sun newspaper covering football, Lee has gone on to become involved in all aspects of sports news, including gambling. Sports betting is a key passion and he has helped launch The Telegraph Betting before becoming Head of News for SportsLens
