How To Pick Winning Bets For Your Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

Utilizing stats and trends is the safest way to begin building a parlay, equipping you with everything you need to work out what is likely to happen in a game. Stats can be team based, such as the last five results between the teams which can determine a moneyline or handicap selection, as well as over/under points.

You can maximise your gains by using stats for player props which can be added to your same game parlay, including rushing yards, receiving yards, passing yards and many more markets.

Here’s an example of a Super Bowl same game parlay.

Example Of A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

Using our chosen sportsbook BetOnline, we have created an example of a same game parlay bet for Super Bowl LVIII. The combined odds for this parlay is +650, meaning that a successful $100 bet would return $750.

Travis Kelce 1+ Touchdown @ -126

Patrick Mahomes 26+ Pass Completions @ -114

Christian McCaffrey 20+ Carries @ -104

Christian McCaffrey 4+ Receptions @ -371

Chiefs Vs 49ers Same Game Parlay Odds @ +650 With BetOnline

Arkansas Sports Betting – Can I Legally Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet?

Anyone in Arkansas can bet on NFL same game parlays with our sportsbooks. If you live in the United States, all you need to be is over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process and have the criteria below.

18 and over

Be in Arkansas or another US state

Have a valid email address for verification

No KYC checks

Can deposit with Crypto