Same Game Parlay betting is becoming hugely popular in America and Texans can place this bet via legal offshore sportsbooks on Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers on Sunday by following this guide.

Regulated sportsbooks in America like DraftKings and FanDuel offer Same Game Parlay betting – where you can make multiple selections on the same game to increase your odds – on all NFL matches. However, some states such as Texas have not regulated sports betting yet and so those sportsbooks are unavailable.

The way around this is to bet with offshore betting sites. These firms are hugely popular and accept all US players. We’ve checked and assessed them for safety and security and can recommend Texans use BetOnline, Bovada or MyBookie for all NFL bets with no issues over checks and instant payouts if using crypto currency and 48 hour payouts when using traditional banking methods.

This weekend BetOnline are offering a $1000 Free Bet and have Same Game Parlay betting options on Cowboys at 49ers.

Cowboys at 49ers Same Game Parlay Picks

We have full Same Game Parlay picks for Cowboys at 49ers available from our betting experts but if you want to create your own Same Game Parlay on the game here are some key stats:

Dallas Cowboys Stats

The Cowboy went 12-5 in the regular season

Dallas scored 52 TDs in 17 games

There were 24 rushing TDs, 28 passing and 3 Defensive TDs

Dallas rushed for a total of 2298 yards

Dallas threw a total of 3349 Passing Yards

Cowboys QBs threw 18 regular season interceptions

Dallas Cowboys Player Stats

Dak Prescott threw 23 Touchdowns and 15 Interceptions in 12 Games

Ezekiel Elliott scored 12 Rushing Touchdowns in 15 Games

Tony Pollard scored 9 Rushing Touchdowns in 16 Games

Ceecee Lamb caught 9 TD Passes in 17 Games

Lamb averaged 79.9 Receiving Yards per Game

San Francisco 49ers Stats

The 49ers were 13-4 in Regular Season Games

San Francisco scored 52 TDs in 17 Games

49ers Opponents Scored 32 TDs

San Francisco Scored 27/32 Filed Goals

49ers achieved 31 Sacks but were Sacked 44 times

