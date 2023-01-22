Same Game Parlay betting is becoming hugely popular in America and Texans can place this bet via legal offshore sportsbooks on Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers on Sunday by following this guide.
Regulated sportsbooks in America like DraftKings and FanDuel offer Same Game Parlay betting – where you can make multiple selections on the same game to increase your odds – on all NFL matches. However, some states such as Texas have not regulated sports betting yet and so those sportsbooks are unavailable.
The way around this is to bet with offshore betting sites. These firms are hugely popular and accept all US players. We’ve checked and assessed them for safety and security and can recommend Texans use BetOnline, Bovada or MyBookie for all NFL bets with no issues over checks and instant payouts if using crypto currency and 48 hour payouts when using traditional banking methods.
This weekend BetOnline are offering a $1000 Free Bet and have Same Game Parlay betting options on Cowboys at 49ers.
To open an account:
- Go to BetOnline.com
- Register your account name and information
- Make a First Deposit
- Receive a 50% bonus of up to $1000
- Start Betting!
Best Same Game Parlay Betting Sites for Cowboys at 49ers in Texas
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply
18+, T&Cs Apply
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750
18+, T&Cs Apply
18+, T&Cs Apply
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $100018+, T&Cs Apply
18+, T&Cs Apply
|Claim Offer
Cowboys at 49ers Same Game Parlay Picks
We have full Same Game Parlay picks for Cowboys at 49ers available from our betting experts but if you want to create your own Same Game Parlay on the game here are some key stats:
Dallas Cowboys Stats
- The Cowboy went 12-5 in the regular season
- Dallas scored 52 TDs in 17 games
- There were 24 rushing TDs, 28 passing and 3 Defensive TDs
- Dallas rushed for a total of 2298 yards
- Dallas threw a total of 3349 Passing Yards
- Cowboys QBs threw 18 regular season interceptions
Dallas Cowboys Player Stats
- Dak Prescott threw 23 Touchdowns and 15 Interceptions in 12 Games
- Ezekiel Elliott scored 12 Rushing Touchdowns in 15 Games
- Tony Pollard scored 9 Rushing Touchdowns in 16 Games
- Ceecee Lamb caught 9 TD Passes in 17 Games
- Lamb averaged 79.9 Receiving Yards per Game
San Francisco 49ers Stats
- The 49ers were 13-4 in Regular Season Games
- San Francisco scored 52 TDs in 17 Games
- 49ers Opponents Scored 32 TDs
- San Francisco Scored 27/32 Filed Goals
- 49ers achieved 31 Sacks but were Sacked 44 times
Dallas Cowboys Player Stats
- Jimmy Garopolo threw 16 Touchdowns and 4 Interceptions in 11 Games
- Cristian McCaffrey scored 6 Rushing Touchdowns and 4 Receiving TDs in 11 Games
- George Kittle scored 11 Receiving Touchdowns in 15 Games
- Brandon Aiyuk Caught for an Average of 59.7 Yards per Game
- Elijah Mitchell Averaged 55.8 Rushing Yards per Game