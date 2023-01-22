Same game parlay betting is one of the most effective ways of getting more bang for your buck, and with the offshore sportsbooks featured in this guide, Oklahoma sports betting fans can begin building their own for the Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

With no current avenue for regulated sports betting in Oklahoma, our offshore sportsbooks allow bettors in the US to access all the usual NFL markets safely and securely.

Particularly for those who are unable to bet online, these have grown to be hugely popular amongst sports enthusiasts and American betting fans, and they are completely legal and licensed. Better yet, they come with a host of unique benefits in that all you need an email and a password in mind to sign up, while you can also claim their leading welcome offers to help you get started when building a same game parlay in Oklahoma.

The Cowboy travel to California to face the 49ers, and with BetOnline you can claim a $1000 Free Bet to set in motion your same game parlay betting.

To open an account:

Go to BetOnline.com Register as a member Make a First Deposit Receive a 50% bonus of up to $1000 Begin Betting!

Best Same Game Parlay Betting Sites for Cowboys at 49ers in Oklahoma

Cowboys At 49ers Same Game Parlay Picks

Should you be looking for some inspiration or you are not sure where to start, our football expert has given his own predictions for this game – Same Game Parlay picks for Cowboys at 49ers.

Below is a thorough rundown of the key stats should you want to build your own bet:

Dallas Cowboys Stats

The Cowboy went 12-5 in the regular season

There were 24 rushing TDs, 28 passing and 3 Defensive TDs

Cowboys rank just below their opponents in eighth for total rushing yards this year

They rank 15th in receiving yards, compared to the 49ers who rank 20th.

Dallas Cowboys Player Stats

Dak Prescott threw 23 Touchdowns and 15 Interceptions in 12 Games

Ezekiel Elliott scored 12 Rushing Touchdowns in 15 Games

Lamb averaged 79.9 Receiving Yards per Game

CeeDee Lamb leads the Cowboys in receiving yards and has hit his implied total in the last six games

San Francisco 49ers Stats

The 49ers went 13-4 in the regular season

They have put up over 35 points in each of their last four games

San Francisco scored 52 TDs in 17 games

49ers rank seventh for most passing TDs in NFL

San Francisco scored 27/32 field goals

They rushed for a total of 2360 yards this season, the seventh most in the league

Dallas Cowboys Player Stats