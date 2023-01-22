With our pick of the best New Mexico sportsbooks, you can bet on the NFL Divisional Round as it draws to a close with the Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.

Although New Mexico sports bettors can access a number of regulated sites, the offshore sportsbooks, featured in this guide will not only allow you to place a same game parlay for the NFL this evening, but they also come with a host of benefits.

Without intrusive customer checks, these offshore sites mean you can easily sign up within minutes and redeem several eye-catching new customer bonuses, while instant payments and crypto wagers are all rolled into a comprehensive betting experience.

Below we have shown our readers how to sign up to BetOnline, where $1000 worth of Free Best for the Cowboys at 49ers can be claimed to bet on same game parlays in New Mexico

To sign up:

Go to BetOnline.com Register as a user Transfer over a first deposit Receive a 50% bonus of up to $1000 Start Betting in New Mexico!

Cowboys At 49ers Same Game Parlay Picks

We have already put together our own same game parlay picks for Cowboys at 49ers. but scroll down and you will find all the key trends and facts from this season to help you build your own unique selection.

Dallas Cowboys Stats

Cowboys have lost just five games all season

There were 24 rushing TDs, 28 passing and 3 Defensive TDs

They rank 15th in receiving yards, compared to the 49ers who rank 20th.

Dallas Cowboys Player Stats

Dak Prescott threw 23 Touchdowns and 15 Interceptions in 12 Games

Ezekiel Elliott scored 12 Rushing Touchdowns in 15 Games

Lamb averaged 79.9 Receiving Yards per Game

San Francisco 49ers Stats

They have put up over 35 points in each of their last four games

49ers rank seventh for most passing TDs in NFL

They rushed for a total of 2360 yards this season, the seventh most in the league

Dallas Cowboys Player Stats