How To Place A Same Game Parlay On Dallas Cowboys At San Francisco 49ers In New Mexico

Charlie Rhodes
2 min read
Best New Mexico sportsbooks
Best New Mexico sportsbooks
With our pick of the best New Mexico sportsbooks,  you can bet on the NFL Divisional Round as it draws to a close with the Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.

Although New Mexico sports bettors can access a number of regulated sites, the offshore sportsbooks, featured in this guide will not only allow you to place a same game parlay for the NFL this evening, but they also come with a host of benefits.

Without intrusive customer checks, these offshore sites mean you can easily sign up within minutes and redeem several eye-catching new customer bonuses, while instant payments and crypto wagers are all rolled into a comprehensive betting experience.

Below we have shown our readers how to sign up to BetOnline, where $1000 worth of Free Best for the Cowboys at 49ers can be claimed to bet on same game parlays in New Mexico

To sign up:

  1. Go to BetOnline.com
  2. Register as a user
  3. Transfer over a first deposit
  4. Receive a 50% bonus of up to $1000
  5. Start Betting in New Mexico!

Cowboys At 49ers Same Game Parlay Picks

We have already put together our own same game parlay picks for Cowboys at 49ers. but scroll down and you will find all the key trends and facts from this season to help you build your own unique selection.

Dallas Cowboys Stats

  • Cowboys have lost just five games all season
  • There were 24 rushing TDs, 28 passing and 3 Defensive TDs
  • They rank 15th in receiving yards, compared to the 49ers who rank 20th.

Dallas Cowboys Player Stats

  • Dak Prescott threw 23 Touchdowns and 15 Interceptions in 12 Games
  • Ezekiel Elliott scored 12 Rushing Touchdowns in 15 Games
  • Lamb averaged 79.9 Receiving Yards per Game

San Francisco 49ers Stats

  • They have put up over 35 points in each of their last four games
  • 49ers rank seventh for most passing TDs in NFL
  • They rushed for a total of 2360 yards this season, the seventh most in the league

Dallas Cowboys Player Stats

  • Cristian McCaffrey scored 6 Rushing Touchdowns and 4 Receiving TDs in 11 Games
  • George Kittle averaged 5.8 targets per game and scored 11 Receiving TDs in 15 games
  • Brandon Aiyuk Caught for an Average of 59.7 Yards per Game
Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators as well as worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
