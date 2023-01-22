American Football

How to Place a Same Game Parlay on Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers in Germany

Nick Raffoul
3 min read
Same Game Parlay bets are among the most popular wagers to make on NFL games. In Germany, NFL fans can place this bet with legal offshore sportsbooks on Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers on Sunday by following this step-by-step guide.

Same game parlays allow bettors to make multiple selections on one game to increase your odds and earn more profit. Regulated sportsbooks in Germany offer Same Game Parlay betting on NFL games.

However, offshore sportsbooks often offer better odds and bigger odds boosts for SGP bets. These sportsbooks are safe, reliable, and accept all players from Germany.

We’ve assessed the top online sportsbooks for safety and security to help residents in Germany find the top offshore betting sites. According to our sports betting experts, BetOnline, Bovada and MyBookie are the top sports betting sites for all NFL betting.

At the best offshore sportsbooks, bettors will have no issues with checks and capitalize on instant payouts when using crypto currency and 48 hour payouts when using traditional banking methods.

This weekend BetOnline are offering a $1,000 Free Bet and have Same Game Parlay betting options on Cowboys at 49ers.

To open an account:

  1. Go to BetOnline.com
  2. Register your account name and information
  3. Make a First Deposit
  4. Receive a 50% bonus of up to $1000
  5. Start Betting!

Best Same Game Parlay Betting Sites for Cowboys at 49ers in Germany

$1000 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer
75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer

Cowboys at 49ers Same Game Parlay Picks

Check out the Same Game Parlay picks for Cowboys at 49ers available from our betting experts.

If you want to create your own Same Game Parlay on the game here are some key stats to help you make your SGP picks.

Dallas Cowboys Stats

  • The Cowboy went 12-5 in the regular season
  • Dallas scored 52 TDs in 17 games
  • There were 24 rushing TDs, 28 passing and 3 Defensive TDs
  • Dallas rushed for a total of 2298 yards
  • Dallas threw a total of 3349 Passing Yards
  • Cowboys QBs threw 18 regular season interceptions

Dallas Cowboys Player Stats

  • Dak Prescott threw 23 Touchdowns and 15 Interceptions in 12 Games
  • Ezekiel Elliott scored 12 Rushing Touchdowns in 15 Games
  • Tony Pollard scored 9 Rushing Touchdowns in 16 Games
  • Ceecee Lamb caught 9 TD Passes in 17 Games
  • Lamb averaged 79.9 Receiving Yards per Game

San Francisco 49ers Stats

  • The 49ers were 13-4 in Regular Season Games
  • San Francisco scored 52 TDs in 17 Games
  • 49ers Opponents Scored 32 TDs
  • San Francisco Scored 27/32 Field Goals
  • 49ers achieved 31 Sacks but were Sacked 44 times

Dallas Cowboys Player Stats

  • Jimmy Garoppolo threw 16 Touchdowns and 4 Interceptions in 11 Games
  • Cristian McCaffrey scored 6 Rushing Touchdowns and 4 Receiving TDs in 11 Games
  • George Kittle scored 11 Receiving Touchdowns in 15 Games
  • Brandon Aiyuk Caught for an Average of 59.7 Yards per Game
  • Elijah Mitchell Averaged 55.8 Rushing Yards per Game
Nick Raffoul

Shortly after graduating with an Honors in Business Administration, Nick turned his attention from traditional stocks and bonds to investing in the performance of sports teams. He uses a combination of advanced stats and historical data to create sports investment models to identify value and generate consistent profits. Nick's work can also be found at Basketball Insiders, Pistons Powered, Safe Betting Sites, The Sports Daily, Winners And Whiners, and more.
Arrow to top