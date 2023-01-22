American Football

How To Place A Same Game Parlay On Dallas Cowboys At San Francisco 49ers In Florida

Charlie Rhodes
3 min read
NFL enthusiasts will be familiar with same game parlay betting, and for all you Florida sports betting fans out there we are showing you how to place your Cowboys vs 49ers selections.

With Sunshine State residents still unable to wager through regulated platforms, fear not, for our pick of the best Florida sportsbooks are offshore, meaning anyone in the US can access them.

Better yet, the sign up process is made easier and faster by the lack of customer and credit checks, meaning you can begin building your same game parlay bets within a matter of minutes.

It is also worth noting that these brands features are among some of the most popular betting platforms in the United States, and have a reputation for safe, secure and comprehensive wagering.

Luckily for our readers, we are on hand to spotlight BetOnline, with whom you can claim a $1000 Free Bet for the Cowboys at 49ers on Sunday.

To sign up:

  1. Go to BetOnline.com
  2. Register as a BetOnline user
  3. Transfer over an initial deposit
  4. Receive a 50% bonus of up to $1000
  5. Begin Betting!

Cowboys At 49ers Same Game Parlay Picks

SportsLens football betting experts have already been busy putting together their same game parlay picks for Cowboys at 49ers,but you can take a look at the key stats from the season to help inform your own.

Dallas Cowboys Stats

  • Cowboys have lost just five games all season
  • There were 24 rushing TDs, 28 passing and 3 Defensive TDs
  • Cowboys rank just below their opponents in eighth for total rushing yards this year
  • They rank 15th in receiving yards, compared to the 49ers who rank 20th.

Dallas Cowboys Player Stats

  • Dak Prescott threw 23 Touchdowns and 15 Interceptions in 12 Games
  • Ezekiel Elliott scored 12 Rushing Touchdowns in 15 Games
  • Lamb averaged 79.9 Receiving Yards per Game
  • CeeDee Lamb leads the Cowboys in receiving yards and has hit his implied total in the last six games

San Francisco 49ers Stats

  • They have put up over 35 points in each of their last four games
  • San Francisco scored 52 TDs in 17 games
  • 49ers rank seventh for most passing TDs in NFL
  • They rushed for a total of 2360 yards this season, the seventh most in the league

Dallas Cowboys Player Stats

  • Jimmy Garopolo threw 16 Touchdowns and 4 Interceptions in 11 Games
  • Cristian McCaffrey scored 6 Rushing Touchdowns and 4 Receiving TDs in 11 Games
  • George Kittle averaged 5.8 targets per game and scored 11 Receiving TDs in 15 games
  • Brandon Aiyuk Caught for an Average of 59.7 Yards per Game
Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators as well as worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
