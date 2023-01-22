American Football

How To Place A Same Game Parlay On Dallas Cowboys At San Francisco 49ers In Canada

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
3 min read
Linkedin
How to Place a Same Game Parlay in Canada
How to Place a Same Game Parlay in Canada
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

Canada sports betting fans can explore the same game parlay markets for Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, using the offshore sportsbooks we are featuring in the guide below.

Online sports betting in Canada is alive and kicking, but using offshore sportsbooks come with a host of benefits, namely redeeming several welcome offers as a new customer should you have exhausted all the traditional options for Canadian bettors.

The NFL Divisional Round is one of the standout dates on the calendar for football enthusiasts, and same game parlays are an increasingly popular avenue for fans to bet on a bigger value selection. Luckily each of the sites listed further down in this guide come equipped with deep NFL markets that encompass traditional moneyline odds, over/under spreads, player props and more.

Ahead of the Cowboys at the 49ers, Bodog are offering a $400 welcome bonus, plus 50 free spins, which will allow you to begin building a same game parlay.

To register:

  1. Go to Bodog
  2. Register your account name and information
  3. Make an initial deposit of $20 or more
  4. Start Betting!

Best Canada Same Game Parlay Betting Sites For Cowboys At 49ers

$400 Welcome Bonus + 50 Free Spins 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer
$1000 Welcome Offer This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.

 Claim Offer
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000 No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more.

No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more.

Claim Offer

Cowboys At 49ers Same Game Parlay Picks

Our betting experts have already given their verdict with a SportsLens exclusive Same Game Parlay picks for Cowboys at 49ers, but below you can find the key stats and trends should you be eager to build your own.

Dallas Cowboys Stats

  • The Cowboy went 12-5 in the regular season
  • Dallas scored 52 TDs in 17 games
  • There were 24 rushing TDs, 28 passing and 3 Defensive TDs
  • Cowboys rank just below their opponents in eighth for total rushing yards this year
  • They rank 15th in receiving yards, compared to the 49ers who rank 20th.

Dallas Cowboys Player Stats

  • Dak Prescott threw 23 Touchdowns and 15 Interceptions in 12 Games
  • Ezekiel Elliott scored 12 Rushing Touchdowns in 15 Games
  • Tony Pollard scored 9 Rushing Touchdowns in 16 Games
  • Lamb averaged 79.9 Receiving Yards per Game
  • CeeDee Lamb leads the Cowboys in receiving yards and has hit his implied total in the last six games

San Francisco 49ers Stats

  • The 49ers went 13-4 in the regular season
  • They have put up over 35 points in each of their last four games
  • San Francisco scored 52 TDs in 17 games
  • 49ers rank seventh for most passing TDs in NFL
  • San Francisco scored 27/32 field goals
  • They rushed for a total of 2360 yards this season, the seventh most in the league

Dallas Cowboys Player Stats

  • Jimmy Garopolo threw 16 Touchdowns and 4 Interceptions in 11 Games
  • Cristian McCaffrey scored 6 Rushing Touchdowns and 4 Receiving TDs in 11 Games
  • George Kittle averaged 5.8 targets per game and scored 11 Receiving TDs in 15 games
  • Brandon Aiyuk Caught for an Average of 59.7 Yards per Game
  • Elijah Mitchell Averaged 55.8 Rushing Yards per Game

 

 

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Author image
Linkedin

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators as well as worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Charlie Rhodes

Linkedin
Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators as well as worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
Best Florida Sportsbooks
American Football

LATEST How To Place A Same Game Parlay On Dallas Cowboys At San Francisco 49ers In Florida

Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  8min
Best Arkansas sportsbooks
American Football
How To Place A Same Game Parlay On Dallas Cowboys At San Francisco 49ers In Arkansas
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  5min

Sports betting fans can begin building their same game parlay for the Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers with our pick of the best Arkansas sportsbooks for the NFL Divisional Round. The Cowboys…

How To Place A Same Game Parlay In Oklahoma
American Football
How To Place A Same Game Parlay On Dallas Cowboys At San Francisco 49ers In Oklahoma
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  41min

Same game parlay betting is one of the most effective ways of getting more bang for your buck, and with the offshore sportsbooks featured in this guide, Oklahoma sports betting…

6DD04C33 B866 4060 B13B CBDDAF7EDF73
American Football
How to Place a Same Game Parlay on Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers in Mexico
Author image Nick Raffoul  •  1h
How to Place a Same Game Parlay in Canada
American Football
How To Place A Same Game Parlay On Dallas Cowboys At San Francisco 49ers In Canada
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  1h
Dallas Cowboys social media fans-SportsLens.com
American Football
Best Texas Sports Betting Sites To Bet On Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers
Author image Andy Newton  •  3h
Bills vs Bengals Same Game Parlay
American Football
Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals Same Game Parlay Picks & Cheat Sheet
Author image Olly Taliku  •  4h
Arrow to top