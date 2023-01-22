American Football

How To Place A Same Game Parlay On Dallas Cowboys At San Francisco 49ers In California

Charlie Rhodes
3 min read
Best California Sportsbooks
The NFL Divisional Round draws to a close with the Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night, and we are here to show you how to wager on same game parlays with the best California sportsbooks.

With our pick of the best offshore sportsbooks, those in the Golden State will be able to bet on the San Francisco 49ers as they welcome Dallas to California.

Betting still remains restricted for its residents, but the offshore nature of our featured betting sites means customers can bet from anywhere in the US, while also making use of some fantastic welcome offers should you be a new customer.

Without intrusive customer checks, these offshore sites allow for quick and easy sign-ups, while they also accept a wide range of payment options including cryptocurrency.

We’ve gone one step further to help you begin your same game parlay betting by showing you how to sign up to BetOnline, with whom you can claim a $1000 Free Bet for the Cowboys at 49ers on Sunday.

To sign up:

  1. Go to BetOnline.com
  2. Register as a user
  3. Transfer over a first deposit
  4. Receive a 50% bonus of up to $1000
  5. Start Betting in California!

Cowboys At 49ers Same Game Parlay Picks

Should you be after some inspiration for this Divisional Round game, you can take a look at our betting expert’s same game parlay picks for Cowboys at 49ers.

There is also a stat pack below with all the key trends and facts from this season.

Dallas Cowboys Stats

  • Cowboys have lost just five games all season
  • There were 24 rushing TDs, 28 passing and 3 Defensive TDs
  • Cowboys rank just below their opponents in eighth for total rushing yards this year
  • They rank 15th in receiving yards, compared to the 49ers who rank 20th.

Dallas Cowboys Player Stats

  • Dak Prescott threw 23 Touchdowns and 15 Interceptions in 12 Games
  • Ezekiel Elliott scored 12 Rushing Touchdowns in 15 Games
  • Lamb averaged 79.9 Receiving Yards per Game
  • CeeDee Lamb leads the Cowboys in receiving yards and has hit his implied total in the last six games

San Francisco 49ers Stats

  • They have put up over 35 points in each of their last four games
  • San Francisco scored 52 TDs in 17 games
  • 49ers rank seventh for most passing TDs in NFL
  • They rushed for a total of 2360 yards this season, the seventh most in the league

Dallas Cowboys Player Stats

  • Jimmy Garopolo threw 16 Touchdowns and 4 Interceptions in 11 Games
  • Cristian McCaffrey scored 6 Rushing Touchdowns and 4 Receiving TDs in 11 Games
  • George Kittle averaged 5.8 targets per game and scored 11 Receiving TDs in 15 games
  • Brandon Aiyuk Caught for an Average of 59.7 Yards per Game
Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators as well as worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
