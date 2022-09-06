How To Open An NFL Sports Betting Account In Maine | NFL Betting Guide

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Despite sports betting being legalised in Maine recently, wagering is still some way from being possible with mid-2023 a likely target. See below for some of the best offshore sites in the meantime ahead of the NFL this week.

How to Open a Sports Book Account for the NFL 2022-23

Our pick of the offshore bookmakers is Bovada – see below for details.

Click here to sign up to Bovada ahead of the NFL 2022-23 season Deposit using the code INSIDERS. You will receive a welcome bonus worth up to $750!

The Best NFL Sports Betting Sites For 2022-23

Placing a Bet With Your Bovada Free Bets

Finding the NFL markets is as easy as following our steps listed below.

Click to register with Bovada

Navigate to the Bovada ‘Sports’ section.

The NFL odds can be accessed on the left hand menu

Choose your winning bet.

Can I Bet on the NFL in Maine?

As mentioned, actually being able to place your bets in Maine is still some way away – the state says it will be at least next spring before sports betting is up and running.

However, our offshore betting platform picks allow users to stake from anywhere, so you don’t miss out on the start of the NFL season this week.

Super Bowl LVII Odds

Team Super Bowl LVII odds Buffalo Bills +600 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +900 Kansas City Chiefs +1000 Los Angeles Chargers +1100 Los Angeles Rams +1100 Green Bay Packers +1200

Our Picks for the Best Maine NFL Betting Sports Books

Bovada – $750 Exclusive Welcome Bonus

Bovada is certainly tailored towards the American market, with a wide array of football odds to select while offering competitive odds that much operators in legal states.

Bovada Promo Code Terms and Conditions

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750

Maine Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

EveryGame – $150 Sign up Bonus

EveryGame users can claim their huge welcome offer, just use the code INSIDERS when depositing, which will allow customers to explore over 20 different sports.