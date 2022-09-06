How To Open An NFL Sports Betting Account In Kentucky | NFL Betting Guide

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Ahead of the return of the football this week, we have been putting together a guide for those residing in Kentucky as to how to bet on the NFL.

How to Open a Sports Book Account for the NFL 2022-23

Bovada, our top offshore bookmaker for this week, allow for users to bet from anywhere – see below for sign-up details.

Click here to sign up to Bovada ahead of the NFL 2022-23 season Deposit using the code INSIDERS. Your sports bonus can now be redeemed.

The Best NFL Sports Betting Sites For 2022-23

Placing a Bet With Your Bovada Free Bets

Finding the NFL markets can be achieved by following the steps listed below.

Click to register with Bovada

Go to the Bovada ‘Sports’ section.

The NFL odds can be accessed from the menu down the left hand side.

Select your winning bet.

Can I Bet on the NFL in Kentucky?

Despite numerous attempts to force through legalisation, sports betting in Kentucky is still restricted.

However, our offshore bookmakers make it possible for residents in restricted states to access thousands of competitive odds from anywhere they wish.

Super Bowl LVII Odds

Team Super Bowl LVII odds Buffalo Bills +600 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +900 Kansas City Chiefs +1000 Los Angeles Chargers +1100 Los Angeles Rams +1100 Green Bay Packers +1200

Our Picks for the Best Kentucky NFL Betting Sports Books

Bovada – $750 Exclusive Welcome Bonus

Bovada is the place to be ahead of the NFL season this year.

They have thousands of markets specifically tailored towards American sports, and users can bet on individual matches, regional and Super Bowl winners as well as specific player markets.

Bovada Promo Code Terms and Conditions

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750

Kentucky Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

EveryGame – $150 Sign up Bonus

EveryGame have a hugely lucrative sign-up bonus of up to $150 when you use the code INSIDERS on the first deposit. Not only this, they are particularly strong when it comes to mobile betting, with a specially tailored platform for on-the-go bettors.