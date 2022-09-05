How To Open An NFL Sports Betting Account In Kansas | NFL Betting Guide

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

With sports betting being made legal in Kansas this week just in time for NFL opener, take a look some of the best offers we have found ahead of the return of the football this week.

How to Open a Sports Book Account for the NFL 2022-23

See below for more details on Bovada, which is our top bookmaker for this week.

Click here to sign up to Bovada ahead of the NFL 2022-23 season Deposit using the code INSIDERS. Your NFL sports bonus can now ben found in your wallet.

The Best NFL Sports Betting Sites For 2022-23

Placing a Bet With Your Bovada Free Bets

Finding the NFL markets is as easy as following our steps listed below.

Click to register with Bovada

Go to the Bovada ‘Sports’ section.

The NFL odds can be found by navigating to the corresponding button.

Select your winning bet.

Can I Bet on the NFL in Kansas?

Kansas has just this week made sports betting legal, which is perfect timing ahead of the return of the NFL.

Our bookmaker picks in this article however are offshore operators meaning they can be accessed from anywhere, allowing for a bit more flexibility when transitioning through states where betting is still restricted.

Super Bowl LVII Odds

Team Super Bowl LVII odds Buffalo Bills +600 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +900 Kansas City Chiefs +1000 Los Angeles Chargers +1100 Los Angeles Rams +1100 Green Bay Packers +1200

Our Picks for the Best Kansas NFL Betting Sports Books

Bovada – $750 Exclusive Welcome Bonus

Bovada is the place to be ahead of the NFL season this year.

They have thousands of markets specifically tailored towards American sports, and users can bet on individual matches, regional and Super Bowl winners as well as specific player markets.

Bovada Promo Code Terms and Conditions

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750

Kansas Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

EveryGame – $150 Sign up Bonus

EveryGame make out top picks, most notably due to a hugely lucrative sign-up bonus of up to $150. Just use the code INSIDERS when depositing, which will allow customers to explore over 20 different sports.