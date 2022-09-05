How To Open An NFL Sports Betting Account In Iowa | NFL Betting Guide

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Take a look at our top offshore bookmakers ahead of the return of the football this week – although sports betting is legal in Iowa, there are always plenty of other offers to be claimed!

How to Open a Sports Book Account for the NFL 2022-23

Bovada, our top pick from a whole host of offshore betting platforms, have a superb welcome offer which can be claimed below.

Click this link to head over to Bovada Make a deposit using the code INSIDERS. The NFL sports bonus is now ready to be spent anywhere you wish.

The Best NFL Sports Betting Sites For 2022-23

Placing a Bet With Your Bovada Free Bets

Finding the NFL markets is as easy as following our steps listed below.

Sign up with Bovada

Go to the Bovada ‘Sports’ section.

The NFL odds can be found on the main menu, down the left side of the page.

Select your winning bet!

Can I Bet on the NFL in Iowa?

Iowa followed suit with a handful of other states in 2019 to make sports betting legal, meaning you can indeed stake your claim on the NFL this week.

However, our pick of the best offshore sportsbooks mean that if you do find yourself heading elsewhere away from The Hawkeye State, you can continue to bet without worry.

Super Bowl LVII Odds

Team Super Bowl LVII odds Buffalo Bills +600 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +900 Kansas City Chiefs +1000 Los Angeles Chargers +1100 Los Angeles Rams +1100 Green Bay Packers +1200

Our Picks for the Best Iowa NFL Betting Sports Books

Bovada – $750 Exclusive Welcome Bonus

Bovada place a large emphasis of their website on American sporting markets, meaning they have the widest range of odds for the NFL we have come across. Not only this, they offer live, in-game streaming to aid in your in-play betting.

Bovada Promo Code Terms and Conditions

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750

Iowa Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

EveryGame – $150 Sign up Bonus

EveryGame users new to the site can claim a $150 sign-up bonus! Using the code INSIDERS when depositing, is means customers can explore over 20 different sports with ease.