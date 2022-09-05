How To Open An NFL Sports Betting Account In Indiana | NFL Betting Guide

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Sports betting is legal, alive and kicking in Indiana, but there is always the chance to claim a few more fantastic welcome offers ahead of the NFL opener this week.

How to Open a Sports Book Account for the NFL 2022-23

See below for more details on Bovada, which is our top pick amongst offshore betting platforms.

Click here to sign up to Bovada Deposit with the exclusive Sportslens code INSIDERS. The Bovada welcome bonus is now ready to use.

The Best NFL Sports Betting Sites For 2022-23

Placing a Bet With Your Bovada Free Bets

Bovada’s site is simple to use, but we’ve made it that much easier for you to place your bets by listing the steps below.

Sign up to Bovada

Go to the Bovada ‘Sports’ section.

The NFL odds can be found on the long menu down the left hand side.

Place your bets!

Can I Bet on the NFL in Indiana?

Unlike other states, Indiana is at the forefront of legal sports betting and has been for some time since 2019.

However, with fantastic offers to be claimed and betting made possible anywhere should you travel out of Indiana, our offshore bookmakers are just as worthwhile checking out!

Super Bowl LVII Odds

Team Super Bowl LVII odds Buffalo Bills +600 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +900 Kansas City Chiefs +1000 Los Angeles Chargers +1100 Los Angeles Rams +1100 Green Bay Packers +1200

Our Picks for the Best Indiana NFL Betting Sports Books

Bovada – $750 Exclusive Welcome Bonus

Bovada place a large emphasis of their website on American sporting markets, meaning they have the widest range of odds for the NFL we have come across.

With a huge potential welcome deposit match of up to $750 dollars, this is a no-brainer.

Bovada Promo Code Terms and Conditions

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750

Indiana Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

EveryGame – $150 Sign up Bonus

EveryGame make out top picks, most notably due to a hugely lucrative sign-up bonus of up to $150. Just use the code INSIDERS when depositing.