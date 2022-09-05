How To Open An NFL Sports Betting Account In Indiana | NFL Betting Guide

Sports betting is legal, alive and kicking in Indiana, but there is always the chance to claim a few more fantastic welcome offers ahead of the NFL opener this week.
How to Open a Sports Book Account for the NFL 2022-23
See below for more details on Bovada, which is our top pick amongst offshore betting platforms.
- Click here to sign up to Bovada
- Deposit with the exclusive Sportslens code INSIDERS.
- The Bovada welcome bonus is now ready to use.
The Best NFL Sports Betting Sites For 2022-23
Placing a Bet With Your Bovada Free Bets
Bovada’s site is simple to use, but we’ve made it that much easier for you to place your bets by listing the steps below.
- Sign up to Bovada
- Go to the Bovada ‘Sports’ section.
- The NFL odds can be found on the long menu down the left hand side.
- Place your bets!
Can I Bet on the NFL in Indiana?
Unlike other states, Indiana is at the forefront of legal sports betting and has been for some time since 2019.
However, with fantastic offers to be claimed and betting made possible anywhere should you travel out of Indiana, our offshore bookmakers are just as worthwhile checking out!
Super Bowl LVII Odds
|Team
|Super Bowl LVII odds
|Buffalo Bills
|+600
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+900
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+1000
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+1100
|Los Angeles Rams
|+1100
|Green Bay Packers
|+1200
Our Picks for the Best Indiana NFL Betting Sports Books
Bovada – $750 Exclusive Welcome Bonus
Bovada place a large emphasis of their website on American sporting markets, meaning they have the widest range of odds for the NFL we have come across.
With a huge potential welcome deposit match of up to $750 dollars, this is a no-brainer.
Bovada Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
- Indiana Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
EveryGame – $150 Sign up Bonus
EveryGame make out top picks, most notably due to a hugely lucrative sign-up bonus of up to $150. Just use the code INSIDERS when depositing.