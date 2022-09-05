How To Open An NFL Sports Betting Account In Illinois | NFL Betting Guide

The NFL gets underway this Friday, and although Illinois is one of the few states to have legalised sports betting, our top offshore bookmaker picks certainly have their benefits.
How to Open a Sports Book Account for the NFL 2022-23
See below for more details on how to register an account with Bovada, who have one of the best welcome offers we have found when researching this article.
- Click here to register with Bovada
- Deposit with code INSIDERS.
- Your NFL sports bonus is now ready to use.
The Best NFL Sports Betting Sites For 2022-23
Placing a Bet With Your Bovada Free Bets
Finding and placing bets on the NFL is as easy as following the steps listed below.
- Sign up to Bovada
- Go to the Bovada ‘Sports’ section.
- The NFL odds can be found by diverting your eyes to the left hand menu.
- Select your bets!
Can I Bet on the NFL in Illinois?
Sports betting has been legal in Illinois for quite some time and leads the way in terms of setting an example for other states to follow.
Despite this, our offshore bookmaker picks allow customers to not only unlock some fantastics offerings, but also bet from anywhere should they find themselves travelling to a state that is still restrictive.
Super Bowl LVII Odds
|Team
|Super Bowl LVII odds
|Buffalo Bills
|+600
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+900
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+1000
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+1100
|Los Angeles Rams
|+1100
|Green Bay Packers
|+1200
Our Picks for the Best Illinois NFL Betting Sports Books
Bovada – $750 Exclusive Welcome Bonus
Bovada is the place to be on Friday as the Bills take on the Rams in the NFL opener – not only do they have hundreds of fantastics odds for individual matches, but you can look towards the end of the season and predict team and player futures.
Bovada Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
- Illinois Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
EveryGame – $150 Sign up Bonus
EveryGame make out top picks, most notably due to a hugely lucrative sign-up bonus of up to $150. Just use the code INSIDERS when depositing, which will allow customers to explore over 20 different sports.