How To Open An NFL Sports Betting Account In Idaho | NFL Betting Guide

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Take a look at our top offshore bookmakers ahead of the return of the football this week, where Idahoans can indulge in sports betting despite the restrictions in the state.

How to Open a Sports Book Account for the NFL 2022-23

Bovada has a fantastic welcome offer ready to be claimed – see below for details.

Click here to sign up to Bovada Deposit using the code INSIDERS. Your NFL sports bonus is now ready to be spent!

The Best NFL Sports Betting Sites For 2022-23

Placing a Bet With Your Bovada Free Bets

If you thought signing up was simple, finding the NFL markets and placing your bets is even easier.

Sign up to Bovada

Go to the Bovada ‘Sports’ section.

The NFL odds can be found by navigating to the corresponding button.

Place your bets on your chosen selection.

Can I Bet on the NFL in Idaho?

As mentioned, sports betting laws don’t appear to be changing anytime soon in The Gem State, so it is certainly worth your while taking a look at our top offshore betting platforms.

Not only can you bet from anywhere you wish, their odds and offerings stand firm when compared to platforms operating in legal states.

Super Bowl LVII Odds

Team Super Bowl LVII odds Buffalo Bills +600 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +900 Kansas City Chiefs +1000 Los Angeles Chargers +1100 Los Angeles Rams +1100 Green Bay Packers +1200

Our Picks for the Best Idaho NFL Betting Sports Books

Bovada – $750 Exclusive Welcome Bonus

Bovada place a large emphasis of their website on American sporting markets, meaning they have the widest range of odds for the NFL we have come across.

Live streaming is also an essential part of in-play betting, and Bovada are one of the few offshore bookmakers to offer this service, making them a perfect choice for football fans this week.

Bovada Promo Code Terms and Conditions

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750

Idaho Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

EveryGame – $150 Sign up Bonus

EveryGame make out top picks, most notably due to a hugely lucrative sign-up bonus of up to $150. Just use the code INSIDERS when depositing, which will allow customers to explore over 20 different sports.