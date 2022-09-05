How To Open An NFL Sports Betting Account In Hawaii | NFL Betting Guide

With very stringent sports betting restrictions in Hawaii, you may be wondering how to bet on the NFL this season! Take a look at our top offshore bookmakers ahead of the return of the football this week.
How to Open a Sports Book Account for the NFL 2022-23
See below for more details on Bovada, which is our top pick amongst offshore betting platforms.
- Click here to sign up to Bovada
- Deposit using the code INSIDERS.
- Your NFL sports bonus will automatically be credited into your account.
The Best NFL Sports Betting Sites For 2022-23
Placing a Bet With Your Bovada Free Bets
Finding the NFL markets is as easy as following our steps listed below.
- Sign up to Bovada
- Go to the Bovada ‘Sports’ section.
- The NFL odds can be found by navigating to the corresponding button.
- Select your bets!
Can I Bet on the NFL in Hawaii?
Hawaii is very restrictive when it comes to sports betting, but our offshore bookmakers make it possible for anyone to place their bets, from anywhere they so wish.
With hundreds of competitive odds to rival legal-state operators, punters will be able to ensure they are on a level playing field with other sports betting fans.
Super Bowl LVII Odds
|Team
|Super Bowl LVII odds
|Buffalo Bills
|+600
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+900
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+1000
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+1100
|Los Angeles Rams
|+1100
|Green Bay Packers
|+1200
Our Picks for the Best Hawaii NFL Betting Sports Books
Bovada – $750 Exclusive Welcome Bonus
Bovada place a large emphasis of their website on American sporting markets, meaning they have the widest range of odds for the NFL we have come across. Not only this, they offer live, in-game streaming to aid in your in-play betting.
Bovada Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
- Hawaii Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
EveryGame – $150 Sign up Bonus
EveryGame make out top picks, most notably due to a hugely lucrative sign-up bonus of up to $150. Just use the code INSIDERS when depositing, which will allow customers to explore over 20 different sports.