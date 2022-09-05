Countries
How To Open An NFL Sports Betting Account In Georgia | NFL Betting Guide

Updated

58 mins ago

on

nfl ball

With very few options for sports betting in the great state of Georgia, why not take a look at our top offshore bookmakers ahead of the return of the NFL this week to ensure you don’t miss out on the action.

How to Open a Sports Book Account for the NFL 2022-23

See below for more details on Bovada, our favourite offshore bookmaker for American sports.

  1. Click this link to register with Bovada for the NFL 2022-23 season.
  2. Deposit with code INSIDERS.
  3. Your NFL sports bonus will credited.

The Best NFL Sports Betting Sites For 2022-23

Placing a Bet With Your Bovada Free Bets

The NFL markets can be found with ease, just see our guide below.

  • Sign up to Bovada
  • Go to the Bovada ‘Sports’ section.
  • Find the ‘NFL’ button on the left hand menu and bring up the markets.
  • Select your bet and place it!

Can I Bet on the NFL in Georgia?

While sports betting is still heavily restricted in The Goober State, our offshore bookmakers allow people to place their bets from anywhere.

That’s right, people up and down and across the US will be able to make use of these platforms even if they are in a state where sports betting is illegal. Better yet, they have been meticulously researched by ourselves to ensure their safety and legitimacy for all our readers out there.

Super Bowl LVII Odds 

Team Super Bowl LVII odds
Buffalo Bills +600
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +900
Kansas City Chiefs +1000
Los Angeles Chargers +1100
Los Angeles Rams +1100
Green Bay Packers +1200

 

Our Picks for the Best Georgia NFL Betting Sports Books

Bovada – $750 Exclusive Welcome Bonus

Bovada Casino Online Betting

Bovada are the proprietors of, what we think is one of the best betting platforms out there given the ease of their desktop and mobile platforms, user-friendly interface and wide array of sports.

With a heavy emphasis on American sporting markets, they have a wide range of odds for the NFL, and are the only site we have come across to offer in-game live streaming.

Bovada Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
  • Georgia Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Head Over to Bovada

 

EveryGame – $150 Sign up Bonus

Florida sports betting - Everygame

Look no further than EveryGame, who are handing out a sign-up bonus of up to $150. Just use the code INSIDERS when depositing.

Open an Account With Everygame

 

