How To Open An NFL Sports Betting Account In Connecticut | NFL Betting Guide

In preparation for the NFL returning on Friday, we are here to guide you through opening an account with some of our favourite offshore bookmakers, meaning Connecticuters can place their bets on the football this season.
How to Open a Sports Book Account for the NFL 2022-23
Bovada are our top choice for the NFL this week, and new customers can take advantage of of their welcome offer upon signing up.
- Click this link to head over to Bovada
- Deposit with code INSIDERS after registering an account.
- Your NFL sports bonus will be credited into your account wallet.
The Best NFL Sports Betting Sites For 2022-23
Placing a Bet With Your Bovada Free Bets
Placing your bets is where the fun starts! See below for a quick guide as to how to access the NFL markets.
- Sign up to Bovada
- Go to the Bovada ‘Sports’ section.
- Navigate to the ‘NFL’ button on menu down the left hand side.
- Select your chosen bet.
Can I Bet on the NFL in Connecticut?
Although residents in The Nutmeg State may be wondering how you are able to access sports betting sites in the face of stringent gambling laws, fear not, for offshore betting makes it possible.
For example, our top betting site Bovada, users can access thousand of odds instantly, form anywhere at any time. This means people in restricted states across the US will be able to bet come the NFL opener on Friday.
Super Bowl LVII Odds
|Team
|Super Bowl LVII odds
|Buffalo Bills
|+600
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+900
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+1000
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+1100
|Los Angeles Rams
|+1100
|Green Bay Packers
|+1200
Our Picks for the Best Connecticut NFL Betting Sports Books
Bovada – $750 Exclusive Welcome Bonus
Bovada’s welcome offer affords users an abundance of opportunities to explore hundreds of football markets ahead of the NFL, including individual games, player and team futures as well as outright Super Bowl and regional champions.
Bovada Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
- Connecticut Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
EveryGame – $150 Sign up Bonus
EveryGame are also one of our top offshore bookmakers, and their mobile betting platform is particularly well thought out. Coupled with a $150 sign-up bonus using the code INSIDERS, users can explore their vast sports book to the fullest.