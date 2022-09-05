How To Open An NFL Sports Betting Account In Colorado | NFL Betting Guide

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

For those residing in Colorado, we have found some of the best offshore betting platforms around for the return of the NFL this week – read on to find out more.

How to Open a Sports Book Account for the NFL 2022-23

See below for more details on Bovada, who are our bookmaker of choice for this week.

Click this link to head over to Bovada Deposit with code INSIDERS after creating a profile. Your NFL sports bonus can now be used.

The Best NFL Sports Betting Sites For 2022-23

Placing a Bet With Your Bovada Free Bets

Instructions on how to access the NFL markets can be found below.

Sign up to Bovada

Go to the Bovada ‘Sports’ section.

Navigate to the ‘NFL’ button on the left hand side and bring up the markets.

Select your chosen bet.

Can I Bet on the NFL in Colorado?

Despite stringent gambling laws in The Centennial State, our pick of the best offshore bookmakers allows football and betting enthusiasts to explore the sporting markets from anywhere.

That’s right, even if you are in a state where gambling is restricted, these platforms allow for safe, legal offshore betting without worry, while also offering competitive odds to match any legal-state operators.

Super Bowl LVII Odds

Team Super Bowl LVII odds Buffalo Bills +600 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +900 Kansas City Chiefs +1000 Los Angeles Chargers +1100 Los Angeles Rams +1100 Green Bay Packers +1200

Our Picks for the Best Colorado NFL Betting Sports Books

Bovada – $750 Exclusive Welcome Bonus

Bovada’s welcome offer means users can explore the hundreds of odds already up on the site for individual match markets, while their platform is a joy to use with the ability to browse on desktop as well as on-the-go.

Bovada Promo Code Terms and Conditions

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750

Colorado Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

EveryGame – $150 Sign up Bonus

EveryGame have made it easy to access their $150 sign-up bonus. Just use the code INSIDERS when depositing, which will enable users to explore their vast sports book.