How To Open An NFL Sports Betting Account In Alaska | NFL Betting Guide

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Looking to bet on the NFL in The Last Frontier this season? Read on to find a handy guide as to how Alaskan residents can access our top offshore betting sites for the return of football.

How to Open a Sports Book Account for the NFL 2022-23

Bovada, our recommended betting platform for the return of the NFL next week, have a superb welcome offer ready to be claimed – see below.

Click here to register with Bovada ahead of the NFL 2022-23 season Deposit with code INSIDERS after registering an account Claim your NFL sports betting bonus.

The Best NFL Sports Betting Sites For 2022-23

Placing a Bet With Your Bovada Free Bets

Once you’ve claimed the Bovada welcome bonus, take a look below where we run through how to place your NFL bets.

Sign up to Bovada

Go to the Bovada ‘Sports’ section.

Scan the menu down the left hand side to find ‘NFL’ and bring up the markets.

Select your chosen bet and place it!

Can I Bet on the NFL in Alaska?

You may be wondering how offshore betting works. Fear not, because those living in Alaska are able to bet from anywhere, anytime with Bovada regardless if they are in the state or not.

This makes them an attractive choice for those residing in gambling-restricted states such as Alaska, who are otherwise unable to try their hand at traditional sports betting as seen in other parts of the US.

Super Bowl LVII Odds

Team Super Bowl LVII odds Buffalo Bills +600 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +900 Kansas City Chiefs +1000 Los Angeles Chargers +1100 Los Angeles Rams +1100 Green Bay Packers +1200

Our Picks for the Best Alaska NFL Betting Sports Books

Bovada – $750 Exclusive Welcome Bonus

Bovada have a strong emphasis American sports despite being a global platform, meaning it is the perfect choice to explore hundreds of individual match, future and outright markets for the NFL ahead of the new season.

With a fantastic welcome bonus – 110% deposit match up to $750, this affords customers lots of opportunity to make a profit next week.

Bovada Promo Code Terms and Conditions

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750

Alaska Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

EveryGame – $150 Sign up Bonus

EveryGame make it into our top two picks – they have the BEST mobile offshore betting site we have come across which is perfect for bettors on the go.

Better yet customers can receive a $150 sign-up bonus using the code INSIDERS.