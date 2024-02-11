NFL

How To Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets In Florida | FL Sportsbooks

Lee Astley
Florida residents can make some Super Bowl player prop bets with our trusted sportsbooks in this article. Sign up and get free bets to use on Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers player prop bets in FL today.

Best Florida Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl Player Prop Bets

How to Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets in Florida

1. Sign up to BetOnline
2. Deposit $2000, get $1000 in free bets
3. Go To ‘Player Props’ section
4. Make your selections and place your player prop bets

Florida Sports Betting – Can I Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets In Florida?

Anyone in Florida can bet on NFL player prop bets with our sportsbooks. If you live in the United States, all you need to be is over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign-up process and have the criteria below.

  • 18 and over
  • Be in Florida or another US state
  • Have a valid email address for verification
  • No KYC checks
  • Can deposit with Crypto

How To Pick Winning Chiefs vs 49ers Player Prop Bets

Using stats and trends is the easiest way to make selections for player prop bets. Taking into account a player’s form will mean you can make selections for markets such as passing yards, anytime touchdown scorer, rushing yards, receiving yards and many more on our sportsbooks.

See below for our example of Super Bowl player prop bets.

Example Of Super Bowl player prop bets

  • Deebo Samuel 60+ receiving yard @ -130 with BetOnline
  • Rashee Rice anytime touchdown scorer @ +120 with BetOnline
  • Purdy 250+ passing yards @ -115 with BetOnline
Lee Astley

An experienced sports journalist, copywriter and news editor, Lee has been involved in sports content for 10 years and become an expert on a variety of different sports. Starting at The Sun newspaper covering football, Lee has gone on to become involved in all aspects of sports news, including gambling. Sports betting is a key passion and he has helped launch The Telegraph Betting before becoming Head of News for SportsLens
