How to Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets in Florida

Florida residents can make some Super Bowl player prop bets with our trusted sportsbooks in this article. Sign up and get free bets to use on Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers player prop bets in FL today.

1. Sign up to BetOnline

2. Deposit $2000, get $1000 in free bets

3. Go To ‘Player Props’ section

4. Make your selections and place your player prop bets

Florida Sports Betting – Can I Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets In Florida?

Anyone in Florida can bet on NFL player prop bets with our sportsbooks. If you live in the United States, all you need to be is over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign-up process and have the criteria below.

18 and over

Be in Florida or another US state

Have a valid email address for verification

No KYC checks

Can deposit with Crypto

How To Pick Winning Chiefs vs 49ers Player Prop Bets

Using stats and trends is the easiest way to make selections for player prop bets. Taking into account a player’s form will mean you can make selections for markets such as passing yards, anytime touchdown scorer, rushing yards, receiving yards and many more on our sportsbooks.

See below for our example of Super Bowl player prop bets.

Example Of Super Bowl player prop bets

Deebo Samuel 60+ receiving yard @ -130 with BetOnline

Rashee Rice anytime touchdown scorer @ +120 with BetOnline

Purdy 250+ passing yards @ -115 with BetOnline