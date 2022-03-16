How to make £50 Betting On Cheltenham Today with a £10 Bet

Sign up to Bet UK to claim their epic £50 welcome offer
You can make £50 by simply betting just £10 on Cheltenham today by following our simple guide to signing up to Bet UK.
How to make £50 in Cheltenham Free Bets from Bet UK
Claiming the Bet UK’s bumper Cheltenham betting offer couldn’t be simpler and can be snapped up by following the step-by-step instructions below.
- Click here to sign up to BetUK
- Deposit and place a bet of up to £10 on any sport at odds of 4/6 or greater
- You will then receive your Cheltenham Free Bets plus bonus other free bets to the value of £50 in total
Bet £10 Get £50 In Cheltenham Free Bets
How does the Bet UK Cheltenham Free Bets work
It couldn’t be simpler to cash in on Bet UK’s welcome offer. Firstly follow this link on your mobile phone, laptop pr PC. Put in your details and open an account. Once you receive and email click the link and deposit £10 into your account via debit card.
Next find a horse that you like the look of and place your £10 bet. The odds must be 6/4 or greater which means, for example, the hotly tipped BravemansGame at 3/1 in the Festival Novice’s Chase at 2.10 would qualify.
You will then be rewarded with £30 in free bets to use on four-fold accas for the entirety of the Cheltenham Festival.
As well as those bets, you’ll also be awarded an additional £20 in free bets to use on outright bets on some of the biggest events of the football season, including the FA Cup, Champions League and Europa League finals and a bet to use on a UK horse racing market.
So to recap, simply place a bet of £10 or more, at odds of 1.5 or greater, via mobile browser or desktop browser, and you’ll receive 3x £10 Free Bets and 4x £5 Free Bets when it settles.
Your 7 Free Bets will appear in the form of:
- 3 x £10 Free Bets (3 x £10 accumulators of fourfolds or more, with odds of 1.5 or higher per leg),
- 1 x £5 Free Bet on the FA Cup (outright),
- 1 x £5 Free Bet on the Champions League (outright),
- 1 x £5 Free Bet on the Europa League (outright),
- 1 x £5 Free Bet on any Horse Race (no minimum odds).
Bet £10 Get £50 In Cheltenham Free Bets
BetUK Cheltenham Betting Offers for Existing Customers
No Runner No Bet On All Cheltenham Bets
For the Cheltenham Festival BetUK are offering No Runner, No Bet on all 28 races! This means that your stakes will be refunded if your horse doesn’t participate in the race. This means that if you bet on a horse before the cards are confirmed you have the security of knowing you’ll be refunded if your chosen horse doesn’t feature.
Cheltenham Best Odds Guaranteed insurance
For those unfamiliar with the concept, best odds guaranteed (BOG) comes into play when you back a horse with BetUK between 9am on the day of the race and the start of the contest.
When placing your bet you can either do so at the odds the horse is trading at at the time, or SP (the starting price), which is its odds when the race begins. If you are betting on a horse early, you can lock in the odds – meaning that if the price shortens, you can still be paid out at the original price.
Bet £10 Get £50 In Cheltenham Free Bets
Full Cheltenham race card, race times and schedule
Cheltenham Day 2: Ladies Day – Wednesday March 16
- Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle – 1.30pm
- Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase – 2.10pm
- Coral Cup – 2.50pm
- Champion Chase – 3.30pm
- Cross Country Chase – 4.10pm
- Grand Annual Handicap Chase – 4.50pm
- Champion Bumper – 5.30pm
Cheltenham Day 3: St Patrick’s Thursday – Thursday March 17
- Turners Novices’ Chase – 1.30pm
- Pertemps Final Handicap Hurdle – 2.10pm
- Ryanair Chase – 2.50pm
- Stayers’ Hurdle – 3.30pm
- Paddy Power Plate – 4.10pm
- Mares’ Novice Hurdle – 4.50pm
- Kim Muir Challenge Cup – 5.30pm
Cheltenham Day 4: Gold Cup Day – Friday March 18
- Triumph Hurdle – 1.30pm
- County Hurdle – 2.10pm
- Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle – 2.50pm
- Gold Cup – 3.30pm
- Festival Hunters’ Chase – 4.10pm
- Mares’ Chase – 4.50pm
- Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle – 5.30pm
Bet £10 Get £36 In Cheltenham Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Cheltenham Free Bets
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £40 In Cheltenham Free Bets
£25 Matches First Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Cheltenham Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £50 In Cheltenham Free Bets
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
Bet £15 Get a £10 Cheltenham Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £50 In Free Bets
Bet £10 & Get £40 In Cheltenham Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £60 In Cheltenham Free Bets
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets + Up to 7 Places on Races Each Day
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus
Bet £10 and Get a £20 Surprise Bet