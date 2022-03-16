How to make £50 Betting On Cheltenham Today with a £10 Bet

Sign up to Bet UK to claim their epic £50 welcome offer

You can make £50 by simply betting just £10 on Cheltenham today by following our simple guide to signing up to Bet UK.

How to make £50 in Cheltenham Free Bets from Bet UK

Claiming the Bet UK’s bumper Cheltenham betting offer couldn’t be simpler and can be snapped up by following the step-by-step instructions below.

Click here to sign up to BetUK Deposit and place a bet of up to £10 on any sport at odds of 4/6 or greater You will then receive your Cheltenham Free Bets plus bonus other free bets to the value of £50 in total

Bet £10 Get £50 In Cheltenham Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only. Opt in within 7 days & stake min. £10 between 14/03/22 – 20/03/22 at odds of 1.5 or greater. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Mobile-only free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry.

How does the Bet UK Cheltenham Free Bets work

It couldn’t be simpler to cash in on Bet UK’s welcome offer. Firstly follow this link on your mobile phone, laptop pr PC. Put in your details and open an account. Once you receive and email click the link and deposit £10 into your account via debit card.

Next find a horse that you like the look of and place your £10 bet. The odds must be 6/4 or greater which means, for example, the hotly tipped BravemansGame at 3/1 in the Festival Novice’s Chase at 2.10 would qualify.

You will then be rewarded with £30 in free bets to use on four-fold accas for the entirety of the Cheltenham Festival.

As well as those bets, you’ll also be awarded an additional £20 in free bets to use on outright bets on some of the biggest events of the football season, including the FA Cup, Champions League and Europa League finals and a bet to use on a UK horse racing market.