How To Make $750 Betting On Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns With NFL Promo Code INSIDERS

NFL week 3 kicks into gear on Thursday night with the Pittsburgh Steelers travelling to face the Cleveland Browns



NFL Week 3 Betting Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cleveland Browns



We’ve another unmissable NFL weekend in store as all 16 teams move into week 3 on their mission to reach Super Bowl 57 on Sunday February 12.

The action gets going on Thursday night with the Pittsburgh Steelers making the trip to face the Cleveland Browns at the First Energy Stadium and we should be in for a belter!



Pittsburgh won on week 1 against Cincinnati 23-20, but failed to take that winning form into week 2 after going down 17-14 in a tight clash with the Patriots.

Cleveland also secured a win in their opener a few weekends back when seeing off the Carolina Panthers 26-24, but, just like the Steelers, lost their week 2 match after losing by a single point against the New York Jets 31-30.

The Steelers and the Browns last faced-off on March 1 2022 with Cleveland losing on the road that day 26-14.

They last met at the First Energy Stadium on Oct 31 2021 and that was another victory for the Steelers 15-10. In fact, Pittsburgh have recorded 4 wins over Cleveland in their last 6 meetings to suggest Mike Tomlin’s side could be the call to get back to winning ways.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns Stats

Played: 141

Steelers Wins: 79

Browns Wins: 61

Tied: 1

Key Stat: The Steelers have won 4 of their last 6 games vs Cleveland

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns Money Line Match Betting

Bet Money Line Play Pittsburgh Steelers

+175 Cleveland Browns

-210

NFL Week 3 Fixtures (Sept 22 – 26, 2022)

Thursday Sept 22 2022

8:15 Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cleveland Browns Thurs Sep 22

Sunday Sept 25 2022



1:00 Kansas City Chiefs @ Indianapolis Colts Sun Sep 25

1:00 New Orleans Saints @ Carolina Panthers Sun Sep 25

1:00 Las Vegas Raiders @ Tennessee Titans Sun Sep 25

1:00 Cincinnati Bengals @ New York Jets Sun Sep 25

1:00 Buffalo Bills @ Miami Dolphins Sun Sep 25

1:00 Houston Texans @ Chicago Bears Sun Sep 25

1:00 Philadelphia Eagles @ Washington Commanders Sun Sep 25

1:00 Baltimore Ravens @ New England Patriots Sun Sep 25

1:00 Detroit Lions @ Minnesota Vikings Sun Sep 25

16:05 Jacksonville Jaguars @ Los Angeles Chargers Sun Sep 25

16:25 Los Angeles Rams @ Arizona Cardinals Sun Sep 25

16:25 Atlanta Falcons @ Seattle Seahawks Sun Sep 25

16:25 Green Bay Packers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sun Sep 25

Monday Sept 26 2022



8:20 San Francisco 49ers @ Denver Broncos Mon Sep 26

8:15 Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants Mon Sep 26