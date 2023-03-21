Fancy trying your luck with a Sweet 16 bet on March Madness in Idaho? Then we have all you need to know. We’ll show you where to find the best Sweet 16 odds and markets and which sites have the greatest offers for sports bettors in Idaho.

Did you know you can also access a range of totally free Sweet 16 bets too? Read on for details of our recommended sites and how you can get the most value from March Madness betting.

Best Idaho Sportsbooks for Sweet 16 Betting

BetOnline – One of the most popular sites for March Madness Sweet 16 betting and offering an incredible free bet bonus Everygame – Trusted sports betting site with impressive March Madness bonus BetUS – Generous sign-up bonus and great odds for March Madness including Sweet 16 JazzSports – Offering highly competitive March Madness odds in a user-friendly platform Bovada – Offering fantastic March Madness Sweet 16 odds and an exciting welcome bonus LuckyBlock – If you want to gamble on The Sweet 16 in cryptocurrency, then this is the best choice for you MyBookie – A sportsbook with a great reputation for quality and lots of March Madness markets to wager on

Latest Idaho Sports Betting Update

Although sports betting has not yet been approved in the state of Idaho, you are still able to place March Madness bets at these online sportsbooks.

In fact, not only do they allow you to bet, but you will find many advantages and benefits over traditional bookies.

These include more competitive odds, early lines, exclusive markets you won’t find anywhere else, and the sign-up process is really simple with no KYC checks either.

Most importantly, there are no bet limits. You are not restricted from betting on a college team in your state and Player Props can be wagered on College Players.

How To Gamble on March Madness Sweet 16 In Idaho

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your March Madness Sweet 16 wagers

March Madness Sweet 16 Gambling Options in Idaho with our Recommended Sportsbooks

Sweet 16 is one of most popular March Madness markets and can be really exciting to bet on.

The nature of Sweet 16 means you can place bets before the tournament even starts in the Futures Market often receiving incredible odds. Or you can wait it out until after Round 1 or Round 2 to narrow the field down.

The Sweet 16 is basically the regional semi-final round of the March Madness NCAA tournament. The first 68 starting teams play in four pods and the last four standing from each region are the Sweet 16.

Our recommended sportsbooks offer hundreds of March Madness markets for every game, and lots of Sweet 16 lines including brackets, Props, and Futures. Visit the sites to see the full range of markets available.

As a guide, the Sweet 16 are usually made up of the higher ranked March Madness teams, however, it is not unheard of for a Cinderella team or two to make it through, who knows if that will happen again this year?

How To Get A March Madness Sweet 16 Free Bet In Idaho

If you want to get involved in March Madness betting action, then you might as well make the most of all the offers available to you. Our recommended sportsbooks offer a range of bonuses including free bets, so make sure you don’t miss out. Simply follow the steps below to claim your free bets:

Select your offers from our comprehensive list below Click the link to go to the sportsbook’s sign-up page Sign up to the sports betting site with your key details Deposit and bet the qualifying amount for the offer Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook for March Madness Sweet 16 betting

1. BetOnline March Madness Sweet 16 Idaho Sportsbook Offer: $1000 Welcome Bonus

BetOnline have a vast number of March Madness markets so definitely check them out for your Sweet 16 wagers. The BetOnline welcome bonus is extremely generous giving 50% of your first deposit over $55 back in free bets. Deposit $2000 and you will receive an impressive $1000 in free bets.

2. Everygame March Madness Idaho Sports Betting Offer: $750 Welcome Bonus

Everygame has remained a firm favorite with sports bettors for three decades now and it’s easy to see why. With a huge range of sports markets, easy sign-up, great customer service and impressive odds, including those for March Madness, they offer an awesome customer experience. Their welcome bonus gives you 100% deposit bonus on your first three deposits up to $750.

3. BetUS March Madness Sweet 16 Idaho Sportsbook Offer: 125% Deposit Bonus Up To $2500

BetUS are giving all new customers an incredible welcome offer for March Madness gambling. The 125% welcome offer gives a double benefit of both 100% sports bonus and a 25% casino bonus up to $2500. So if you’re looking for great value with your Sweet 16 bets, then this is definitely worth signing up to.

4. Jazz Sports March Madness Idaho Betting Offer: 50% Sports Welcome Bonus Up To $1000

Jazz Sports have a reputation as a quality sportsbook with a customer-friendly platform. Established since 1994, they make sure customers are rewarded with regular promotions and give a wide range of markets to choose from. If you’re looking to place March Madness wagers, check out their welcome bonus giving 50% deposit bonus up to $1000.

5. Bovada March Madness Sweet 16 Idaho Sportsbook Offer: $750 Bonus For New Customers

Bovada are an all-rounder when it comes to sports betting and have some fantastic March Madness Sweet 16 odds. Although you can deposit with both fiat and cryptocurrency at Bovada, their best welcome offer right now gives players a 75% crypto match bonus up to $750 with a crypto deposit.

6. Lucky Block March Madness Sweet 16 Idaho Sportsbook Offer — Best Crypto Betting on March Madness Sweet 16 Without KYC

If you want a no-fuss, quick and simple sign-up and prefer to place your March Madness bets using cryptocurrency then Lucky Block is just what you’re looking for. They have a great range of early lines including Sweet 16 and don’t forget they offer unrestricted betting too.

How To Access Lucky Block With A VPN

Click here to visit ExpressVPN Download and Install the VPN Client Connect to a Secure ExpressVPN Server Visit Lucky Block Casino

7. MyBookie March Madness Idaho Sportsbook Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $500

Get your March Madness off to a great start with the MyBookie welcome offer giving you 50% deposit bonus up to $500 on your first deposit. The site is user-friendly and easy to navigate and has a great range of parlay and Props Bets to choose from.

March Madness Sweet 16 Outright Odds

Alabama: +350

Houston: +360

UConn: +900

UCLA: +900

Texas: +1000

Creighton: +1000

Tennessee: +1100

Gonzaga: +1100

Michigan State: +3000

Arkansas: +3000

San Diego State: +3500

Xavier: +3500

Kansas State: +3500

Florida Atlantic: +4500

Miami FL: +4500