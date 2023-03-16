Want to get in on all the March Madness sports gambling action in Kansas? Then we have everything you need to know right here.

Best Kansas Sportsbooks For March Madness Betting

Latest Kansas Sports Betting Update

Even though sports betting is already legal in Kansas, you can access lots of extra benefits by signing up to these sportsbooks.

They have a very quick registration process that requires no KYC checks and better still there are no bet limits like you get with traditional bookies.

Not only that, but these sites often have early lines, better odds and a greater range of sports gambling markets than you’ll find elsewhere.

These sites have zero restrictions on betting on a college team in your own state, Player Props can be placed on College Players and if you enjoy playing with cryptocurrency you can make anonymous deposits too.

How To Gamble On March Madness In Kansas

March Madness Gambling Options in Kansas with our Recommended Sportsbooks

March Madness is a sports lover’s dream and the second biggest sports betting event in the calendar, after the Super Bowl. This annual event has 68 teams, all vying it out to be crowned Champions and you can get in on the action in Kansas with one of these online sportsbooks.

There are literally hundreds of sports gambling markets to choose from for every March Madness game. Bets such as Prop Bets, Same Game Parlays, Team Specials, Sweet Sixteen, Final Four, the list goes on. So whatever you enjoy gambling on, you can find it during March Madness.

The best thing about using our recommended sports gambling sites is that there are absolutely zero restrictions on College Prop bets, so you can make the most of your March Madness fun.

How To Get A March Madness Free Bet In Kansas

Why not take advantage of these excellent offers that can give you totally free bets for March Madness? Signing up is simple and they give fantastic value to you the customer when you gamble.

1. BetOnline March Madness Kansas Sportsbook Offer: $1000 Welcome Bonus

Offering an incredible welcome bonus and a huge range of March Madness markets, BetOnline is a must for keen sports gamblers. Place a minimum deposit of just $55 and you will receive 50% of that back in free bets. Deposit $2000 and you will receive an outstanding $1000 in free bets. You will be hard pushed to find a better offer than this so don’t miss out.

2. Everygame March Madness Kansas Sports Betting Offer: $750 Welcome Bonus

Everygame has remained a firm favorite with sports bettors for three decades now and its easy to see why. With a huge range of sports markets, easy sign-up, great customer service and impressive odds, including those for March Madness, they offer an awesome customer experience. Their welcome bonus gives you 100% deposit bonus on your first three deposits up to $750.

3. BetUS March Madness Kansas Sportsbook Offer: 125% Deposit Bonus Up To $2500

BetUS have a vast array of March Madness markets including great Final Four and Sweet Sixteen odds. The site can be assessed from both desktop and mobile easily and they have an impressive welcome bonus for new customers. Register today and you will get a 125% deposit bonus which includes not only 100% sports but also 25% casino bonus too.

4. Jazz Sports March Madness Kansas Betting Offer: 50% Sports Welcome Bonus Up To $1000

Jazz Sports have a reputation as a quality sportsbook with a customer-friendly platform. Established since 1994, they make sure customers are rewarded with regular promotions and give a wide range of markets to choose from. If you’re looking to place March Madness wagers, check out their welcome bonus giving 50% deposit bonus up to $1000.

5. Bovada March Madness Kansas Sportsbook Offer: $750 Bonus For New Customers

Bovada specialise in the Prop Bets market and have a fabulous Prop builder so you can tailor your bets to suit you. They also feature some of the most competitive March Madness odds that you’ll find. You can deposit with both fiat and cryptocurrency, but at the moment they have a fun bonus offering customers a 75% crypto match bonus up to $750 when you deposit with crypto.

6. Lucky Block March Madness Kansas Sportsbook Offer — Best Crypto Betting on March Madness Without KYC

If you want a quick clean sign-up, access to loads to cryptocurrency deposit options and a great Sportsbook for your March Madness bets, then Lucky Block is for you. With no KYC checks, you can register in a couple of minutes, deposit crypto anonymously and in return you’ll get access to competitive March Madness odds, early lines and no betting restrictions.

How To Access Lucky Block With A VPN

7. MyBookie March Madness Kansas Sportsbook Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $500

Get your March Madness off to a great start with the MyBookie welcome offer giving you 50% deposit bonus up to $500 on your first deposit. The site is user-friendly and easy to navigate and has a great range of parlay and Props Bets to choose from.

March Madness Outright Odds

The top 10 favourites to take the March Madness crown this year according to BetOnline are as follows. These odds are correct at time of writing and subject to change.

Houston +700

Alabama +750

Kansas +900

UCLA +900

Purdue +1200

Baylor +1400

Arizona +1600

Tennessee +1800

Gonzaga +2000

Connecticut +2000