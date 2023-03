Want to get in on all the March Madness sports gambling action in Alabama? Then we have everything you need to know right here.

Our list of recommended sports gambling sites will give you hundreds of betting markets to choose from and the best sites to place your bets too.

Not only can you get access to early markets and the most competitive odds, but you’ll also be able to take advantage of hundreds of dollars of free March Madness bets too.

Best Alabama Sportsbooks For March Madness Betting

BetOnline – Offers an outstanding welcome bonus to new customers and a vast range of March Madness Betting Markets including top Parlay odds BetUS – A tried and trusted sports gambling site offering an enticing welcome offer and varied March Madness markets including Sweet Sixteen JazzSports – Free to enter March Madness Bracket Contest and generous welcome offer Bovada – Has a fantastic Prop Builder for March Madness Prop bets and impressive odds LuckyBlock – The easiest sportsbook to sign up to for March Madness and with a great range of early lines MyBookie – A new kid on the block with a great reputation, this site has a great range of Futures bets for March Madness

Latest Alabama Sports Betting Update

Although sports betting has not yet been approved in the state of Alabama, you are still able to place bets on March Madness at these online sportsbooks.

Not only do they allow you to bet, but you will find many advantages and benefits over traditional bookies.

These include more competitive odds, early lines, exclusive markets you won’t find anywhere else, and the sign-up process is really simple with no KYC checks either.

Most importantly, there are no bet limits. You are not restricted from betting on a college team in your state and Player Props can be wagered on College Players.

How To Gamble On March Madness In Alabama

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your March Madness wagers

March Madness Gambling Options in Alabama with our Recommended Sportsbooks

March Madness is a sports lover’s dream and the second biggest sports betting event in the calendar, after the Super Bowl. This annual event has 68 teams, all vying it out to be crowned Champions and you can get in on the action in Alabama with one of these online sportsbooks.

There are literally hundreds of sports gambling markets to choose from for every March Madness game. Bets such as Prop Bets, Same Game Parlays, Team Specials, Sweet Sixteen, Final Four, the list goes on. So whatever you enjoy gambling on, you can find it during March Madness.

The best thing about using our recommended sports gambling sites is that there are absolutely zero restrictions on College Prop bets, so you can make the most of your March Madness fun.

How To Get A March Madness Free Bet In Alabama

Why not take advantage of these excellent offers that can give you totally free bets for March Madness? Signing up is simple and they give fantastic value to you the customer when you gamble.

Select your offers from our comprehensive list below Click the link to go to the sportsbook’s sign-up page Sign up to the sports betting site with your key details Deposit and bet the qualifying amount for the offer Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook for March Madness betting

1. BetOnline March Madness Alabama Sportsbook Offer: $1000 Welcome Bonus

Offering an incredible welcome bonus and a huge range of March Madness markets, BetOnline is a must for keen sports gamblers. Place a minimum deposit of just $55 and you will receive 50% of that back in free bets. Deposit $2000 and you will receive an outstanding $1000 in free bets. You will be hard pushed to find a better offer than this so don’t miss out.

Claim the BetOnline March Madness betting offer

2. BetUS March Madness Alabama Sportsbook Offer: 125% Deposit Bonus Up To $2500

BetUS have a vast array of March Madness markets including great Final Four and Sweet Sixteen odds. The site can be assessed from both desktop and mobile easily and they have an impressive welcome bonus for new customers. Register today and you will get a 125% deposit bonus which includes not only 100% sports but also 25% casino bonus too.

Claim the BetUS March Madness betting offer

3. Jazz Sports March Madness Alabama Sportsbook Offer: 50% Sports Welcome Bonus Up To $1000

Jazz Sports has been a reputable online gaming platform since 1994 offering wagering on all US Sports and a great variety of international events with amazingly competitive lines on March Madness and much more. They offer excellent cash bonuses for all players, professional or recreational alike, not to mention a Welcome Bonus of 50% of your initial deposit up to $1000.

Claim the Jazz Sports March Madness betting offer

4. Bovada March Madness Alabama Sportsbook Offer: $750 Bonus For New Customers

Bovada specialise in the Prop Bets market and have a fabulous Prop builder so you can tailor your bets to suit you. They also feature some of the most competitive March Madness odds that you’ll find. You can deposit with both fiat and cryptocurrency, but at the moment they have a fun bonus offering customers a 75% crypto match bonus up to $750 when you deposit with crypto.

Claim the Bovada March Madness betting offer

5. Lucky Block March Madness Alabama Sportsbook Offer — Best Crypto Betting on March Madness Without KYC

If you want a quick clean sign-up, access to loads to cryptocurrency deposit options and a great Sportsbook for your March Madness bets, then Lucky Block is for you. With no KYC checks, you can register in a couple of minutes, deposit crypto anonymously and in return you’ll get access to competitive March Madness odds, early lines and no betting restrictions.

Join Lucky Block Now

6. MyBookie March Madness Alabama Sportsbook Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $500

Get your March Madness off to a great start with the MyBookie welcome offer giving you 50% deposit bonus up to $500 on your first deposit. The site is user-friendly and easy to navigate and has a great range of parlay and Props Bets to choose from.

Claim the MyBookie March Madness betting offer

March Madness Outright Odds

The top 10 favourites to take the March Madness crown this year according to BetOnline are as follows. These odds are correct at time of writing and subject to change.

Houston +700

Alabama +750

Kansas +900

UCLA +900

Purdue +1200

Baylor +1400

Arizona +1600

Tennessee +1800

Gonzaga +2000

Connecticut +2000