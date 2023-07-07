Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez goes down in the main event at UFC 290 this weekend at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada. Ahead of Saturday’s UFC Featherweight Title fight, we will run you through how to bet on Yair Rodriguez to beat Alexander Volkanovski, with the Mexican a huge underdog in the current betting markets.
How To Bet On Yair Rodriguez To Beat Alexander Volkanovski
Betting on ‘El Pantera’ to defeat Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 290 is extremely straight forward and can be done by following the step-by-step instructions below.
What Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez Betting Markets Are There?
Saturday’s UFC Featherweight Title fight between the challenger Yair Rodriguez and the champion Alexander Volkanovski is just days away, and there is plenty to savour for bettors.
Popular markets among UFC enthusiasts on BetOnline include the method of victory, whether it be by way of knockout or points, as well as how many rounds the fight will last. These are just a few of the many markets available on BetOnline – one of the best sports betting apps.
See below for a full list of Volkanovski vs Rodriguez markets on BetOnline for their fight at UFC 290:
- Fight outright
- Method of victory
- Total rounds
- To go the distance
- Round betting
- Knockdowns
- Draw no bet
- Finish/decision only
Will Yair Rodriguez Beat Alexander Volkanovski?
Given the fact he is facing one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world, the best US sportsbooks have Yair Rodriguez as the betting underdog this weekend at UFC 290 in the main event.
‘El Pantera’ is of course up against it as he faces the best fighter in the division and the long-reigning title holder, Alexander Volkanovski. This fight is one of the biggest of the year with the coveted UFC Featherweight Title on the line.
The current odds with BetOnline have the Mexican down as the underdog at odds of +350, while the champion is the heavy favorite at -450 with the best offshore betting sites to win.
Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez – UFC 290 Fight Info
- 🥊 UFC Fight: Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez
- 📊 Records: Alexander Volkanovski (25-2, 12 KO’s) | Yair Rodriguez (15-3-1NC, 5 KO’s)
- 📅 Date: July 8, 2023
- 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST
- 🏆 Title: UFC Featherweight Title
- 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV
- 🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada
- 🎲 Fight Odds: Volkanovski -450 | Rodriguez +350
