How To Bet On Yair Rodriguez To Beat Alexander Volkanovski For UFC Featherweight Title At UFC 290

Paul Kelly
Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez goes down in the main event at UFC 290 this weekend at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada. Ahead of Saturday’s UFC Featherweight Title fight, we will run you through how to bet on Yair Rodriguez to beat Alexander Volkanovski, with the Mexican a huge underdog in the current betting markets.

How To Bet On Yair Rodriguez To Beat Alexander Volkanovski

Betting on ‘El Pantera’ to defeat Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 290 is extremely straight forward and can be done by following the step-by-step instructions below.

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Deposit $2000
  3. Receive $1000 in UFC 290 Free Bets and search the vast Volkanovski vs Rodriguez markets
Claim $1000 BetOnline UFC 290 Free Bet

RELATED: Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez Betting Picks: UFC 290 Predictions, Preview, Fight Time & Odds

What Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez Betting Markets Are There?

Saturday’s UFC Featherweight Title fight between the challenger Yair Rodriguez and the champion Alexander Volkanovski is just days away, and there is plenty to savour for bettors.

Popular markets among UFC enthusiasts on BetOnline include the method of victory, whether it be by way of knockout or points, as well as how many rounds the fight will last. These are just a few of the many markets available on BetOnline – one of the best sports betting apps.

See below for a full list of Volkanovski vs Rodriguez markets on BetOnline for their fight at UFC 290:

  • Fight outright
  • Method of victory
  • Total rounds
  • To go the distance
  • Round betting
  • Knockdowns
  • Draw no bet
  • Finish/decision only

RELATED: Who Will Win The Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez Fight At UFC 290?

Will Yair Rodriguez Beat Alexander Volkanovski?

Given the fact he is facing one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world, the best US sportsbooks have Yair Rodriguez as the betting underdog this weekend at UFC 290 in the main event.

‘El Pantera’ is of course up against it as he faces the best fighter in the division and the long-reigning title holder, Alexander Volkanovski. This fight is one of the biggest of the year with the coveted UFC Featherweight Title on the line.

The current odds with BetOnline have the Mexican down as the underdog at odds of +350, while the champion is the heavy favorite at -450 with the best offshore betting sites to win.

RELATED: How Much Money Will The Alexander Volkanovski Vs Yair Rodriguez Winner Make At UFC 290?

Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez – UFC 290 Fight Info

  • 🥊 UFC Fight: Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez
  • 📊 Records: Alexander Volkanovski (25-2, 12 KO’s) | Yair Rodriguez (15-3-1NC, 5 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: July 8, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: UFC Featherweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV
  • 🏟  Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Volkanovski -450 | Rodriguez +350

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
