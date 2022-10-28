The Houston Astros will make their fourth World Series appearance in six years as they get set to host the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park on Friday.
The Astros enter as -190 betting favorites to win the World Series while the Phillies offer bettors a little more value as +165 underdogs to win it all.
How to Watch World Series 2022 in Ontario
- ⚾ World Series 2022: Philadelphia Phillies vs Houston Astros
- 📅 World Series 2022 Date: Friday, October 28, 2022
- 🕙 Start Time: 8:00 pm ET
- 📺 TV Channel: FOX
- 💻 Live Stream: Jazz Sports
- 🏟 Ballpark: Minute Maid Park | Houston, Texas
- 🎲 World Series Odds: Houston Astros -190 | Philadelphia Phillies +165
World Series 2022 Odds | Odds to Win World Series 2022
The Philadelphia Phillies will enter the 2022 World Series as heavy underdogs against the more experienced Houston Astros.
The Astros have yet to lose in the MLB Playoffs, going 7–0 against the Seattle Mariners and NY Yankees on their way to the World Series.
On the other hand, the Phillies entered the postseason with just 87 wins, the fewest of any team in the playoffs. Yet, Philadelphia has gotten hot at the right time and Harper has been a big reason why.
The Phillies’ slugger is batting .419 with 5 home runs, 11 RBIs and a ridiculous 1.351 OPS in 11 postseason games.
According to BetOnline, one of the best MLB betting sites, Philadelphia owns +165 odds to win the World Series. Meanwhile, Houston enters as a heavy -190 favorite to win it all.
For a complete breakdown of each team’s chances to win, check out World Series odds from BetOnline below.
2022 World Series Schedule
|Game
|Date
|Matchup
|Stadium
|TV Channel
|Game 1
|Friday, October 28
|Phillies @ Astros
|Minute Maid Park
|Fox
|Game 2
|Saturday, October 29
|Phillies @ Astros
|Minute Maid Park
|Fox
|Game 3
|Monday, October 31
|Astros @ Phillies
|Citizens Bank Park
|Fox
|Game 4
|Tuesday, November 1
|Astros @ Phillies
|Citizens Bank Park
|Fox
|Game 5*
|Wednesday, November 2
|Astros @ Phillies
|Citizens Bank Park
|Fox
|Game 6*
|Friday, November 4
|Phillies @ Astros
|Minute Maid Park
|Fox
|Game 7*
|Saturday, November 5
|Phillies @ Astros
|Minute Maid Park
|Fox
Note: All games start at 8:03pm ET
World Series 2022 Picks and Predictions
It’s hard to bet against Houston here, especially with the way that the team has played during the postseason.
The Astros have been unbeatable during October, going a perfect 7-0 during the MLB Playoffs.
This will be Houston’s fourth World Series appearance in the last six years but the Astros haven’t won it all since their infamous 2017 championship run.
Starting Justin Verlander in Game 1 gives Houston the flexibility to use their ace as many as three times throughout the series, which should give the Astros a major advantage.
Take Houston (-190) to win the World Series at BetOnline.