The Houston Astros will host the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park on Friday for Game 1 of the 2022 World Series.
While the Astros are making their fourth appearance in six years, the Phillies are back in the World Series for the first time since 2008.
This year, sports betting in New York is legal but baseball fans can still find better odds boosts and bigger MLB betting offers for the World Series at the top offshore sports betting sites.
With up $6,000 in New York sports betting offers to claim, baseball fans don’t have to break the bank betting on their favorite teams.
Scroll down below to learn how to bet on the 2022 World Series in New York and get free bets for the Phillies vs Astros.
How to Bet on World Series 2022 in New York
Betting on the World Series online has never been easier.
In just four easy steps, New York residents can sign up for an online sportsbook, claim bonus cash, and bet on the 2022 World Series for free.
Check out the step-by-step guide below to learn how to bet on the 2022 World Series in New York.
- Click here to claim your MLB betting offer for the 2022 World Series
- Sign up and make a qualifying deposit ($55) at BetOnline
- Claim up to $1,000 in bonus cash + 3 free bets for the 2022 World Series
- Place your free bets on the Phillies vs Astros at BetOnline
The Best New York Sports Betting Sites for World Series 2022
The best New York sportsbooks are offering free bets, odds boosts, and parlay bonuses for the 2022 World Series.
Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies will go head-to-head versus Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros, who remain undefeated in the playoffs.
With more than $6,000 in free bets available online, baseball fans can swing for the fences during the World Series without breaking the bank.
Check out the best New York sports betting sites and what they have to offer for the World Series below.
|1.
|
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 3 Free BetsAccepts Players From All US States. T+C Apply. 18+
|Claim Now
|2.
|
$750 In Free Bets For The 2022 World SeriesAccepts Players From All US States. T+C Apply. 18+
|Claim Now
|3.
|
$750 MLB Betting OfferAccepts Players From All US States. T+C Apply. 18+
|Claim Now
|4.
|
50% Welcome Bonus, Up To $1,000Accepts Players From All US States. T+C Apply. 18+
|Claim Now
|5.
|
125% Sportsbook Bonus, Up To $2,500Accepts Players From All US States. T+C Apply. 18+
|Claim Now
How to Watch World Series 2022 in New York
- ⚾ World Series 2022: Philadelphia Phillies vs Houston Astros
- 📅 World Series 2022 Date: Friday, October 28, 2022
- 🕙 Start Time: 8:00 pm ET
- 📺 TV Channel: FOX
- 💻 Live Stream: Jazz Sports
- 🏟 Ballpark: Minute Maid Park | Houston, Texas
- 🎲 World Series Odds: Houston Astros -190 | Philadelphia Phillies +165
World Series 2022 Odds | Odds to Win World Series 2022
The Philadelphia Phillies will enter the 2022 World Series as heavy underdogs against the more experienced Houston Astros.
The Astros have yet to lose in the MLB Playoffs, going 7–0 against the Seattle Mariners and NY Yankees on their way to the World Series.
On the other hand, the Phillies entered the postseason with just 87 wins, the fewest of any team in the playoffs. Yet, Philadelphia has gotten hot at the right time and Harper has been a big reason why.
The Phillies’ slugger is batting .419 with 5 home runs, 11 RBIs and a ridiculous 1.351 OPS in 11 postseason games.
According to BetOnline, one of the best MLB betting sites, Philadelphia owns +165 odds to win the World Series. Meanwhile, Houston enters as a heavy -190 favorite to win it all.
For a complete breakdown of each team’s chances to win, check out World Series odds from BetOnline below.
2022 World Series Schedule
|Game
|Date
|Matchup
|Stadium
|TV Channel
|Game 1
|Friday, October 28
|Phillies @ Astros
|Minute Maid Park
|Fox
|Game 2
|Saturday, October 29
|Phillies @ Astros
|Minute Maid Park
|Fox
|Game 3
|Monday, October 31
|Astros @ Phillies
|Citizens Bank Park
|Fox
|Game 4
|Tuesday, November 1
|Astros @ Phillies
|Citizens Bank Park
|Fox
|Game 5*
|Wednesday, November 2
|Astros @ Phillies
|Citizens Bank Park
|Fox
|Game 6*
|Friday, November 4
|Phillies @ Astros
|Minute Maid Park
|Fox
|Game 7*
|Saturday, November 5
|Phillies @ Astros
|Minute Maid Park
|Fox
Note: All games start at 8:03pm ET
The Best New York Sportsbooks for Betting on the 2022 World Series
The top New York sportsbooks are giving away free bets and bonus cash for the 2022 World Series.
New users can sign up and claim up to $6,000 in free bonus cash that can be used to bet on the 2022 World Series.
Scroll down to learn more about the best New York sports betting sites and what they have to offer for the 2022 World Series.
1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets on World Series 2022
|🏆 Founded
|2004
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#1 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|✅ Recommended For
|Free MLB World Series Bets in New York
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Panama
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
With free MLB bets and up to $1,000 in betting offers, baseball fans can boost their bankroll ahead of the 2022 World Series at BetOnline. Baseball fans that sign up today will receive three free MLB bets, including a props bet ($25), a free in-play wager ($25), and a matched free mobile bet ($50) for the 2022 World Series.
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Free Bets expire in 30 days
Click the button to claim your free MLB bets and New York betting offers at BetOnline.
2. Bovada — $750 in Free Bets for MLB World Series 2022
|🏆 Founded
|2011
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#2 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|75% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750
|✅ Recommended For
|Best MLB Betting Props in New York
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Curacao
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
Bovada is one of the best New York sports betting sites available for the 2022 World Series. With the ability to make custom props, MLB fans can request odds for virtually anything in the game. For new users looking to sign up, Bovada offers $750 in free MLB betting offers. With a boosted bankroll and the best odds on MLB props, fans can make their own unique bets without any risk.
Bovada Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $10
- 5x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum New York Sports Betting Bonus of $750
- NY Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
To claim your free MLB betting offers for tonight’s World Series at Bovada, click on the button below.
3. EveryGame – $750 Bonus to Bet on MLB World Series 2022
|🏆 Founded
|1983
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#3 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750
|✅ Recommended For
|The Best MLB Odds In New York
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Curacao
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
For new members, EveryGame welcomes players with $750 in free MLB betting offers on their first deposit. Along with the wide variety of MLB betting offers, baseball fans can also have a chance to enter free weekly pools to win money online.
EveryGame Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- 4 Rollover Requirement
- Maximum New York Sports Betting Bonus of $750
- NY Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim your free MLB bets below from EveryGame, one of the top New York betting apps.
World Series 2022 Picks and Predictions
With a series price of +165, it’s hard to lay off the Phillies here.
While Houston will have home field advantage during the World Series, Philadelphia should be up to the task.
Headed by Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler, the Phillies have enough starting pitching to compete with the Astros in a seven-game series.
Bryce Harper has also been red-hot at the plate, giving Philadelphia arguably the most feared hitter in this series.
Add in the fact that both Justin Verlander and Jose Altuve come into Game 1 struggling and it appears that the Phillies might be catching Houston at the right time.
Take the Phillies to win the World Series (+165) at BetOnline.