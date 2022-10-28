The 2022 World Series will be live from Minute Maid Park as the Houston Astros get set to host the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night.
Sports betting in Canada is finally legal, which means MLB fans can bet on the World Series without breaking the bank.
While many provinces are still waiting for regulated sportsbooks, baseball fans can still bet on the 2022 World Series with the best offshore betting sites.
New users can sign up and swing for the fences with free bets and up to $6,000 in MLB betting offers available for the 2022 World Series.
Read on to learn how to bet on the 2022 World Series in Canada and get free bets for the Phillies vs Astros.
The Best Canada Sports Betting Sites for World Series 2022
The best Canada sportsbooks are offering free bets, odds boosts, and parlay bonuses for the 2022 World Series.
Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies will go head-to-head versus Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros, who remain undefeated in the playoffs.
With more than $6,000 in free bets available online, baseball fans can swing for the fences during the World Series without breaking the bank.
Check out the best Canada sports betting sites and what they have to offer for the World Series below.
How to Watch World Series 2022 in Canada
- ⚾ World Series 2022: Philadelphia Phillies vs Houston Astros
- 📅 World Series 2022 Date: Friday, October 28, 2022
- 🕙 Start Time: 8:00 pm ET
- 📺 TV Channel: FOX
- 💻 Live Stream: Jazz Sports
- 🏟 Ballpark: Minute Maid Park | Houston, Texas
- 🎲 World Series Odds: Houston Astros -190 | Philadelphia Phillies +165
World Series 2022 Odds | Odds to Win World Series 2022
The Philadelphia Phillies will enter the 2022 World Series as heavy underdogs against the more experienced Houston Astros.
The Astros have yet to lose in the MLB Playoffs, going 7–0 against the Seattle Mariners and NY Yankees on their way to the World Series.
On the other hand, the Phillies entered the postseason with just 87 wins, the fewest of any team in the playoffs. Yet, Philadelphia has gotten hot at the right time and Harper has been a big reason why.
The Phillies’ slugger is batting .419 with 5 home runs, 11 RBIs and a ridiculous 1.351 OPS in 11 postseason games.
According to BetOnline, one of the best MLB betting sites, Philadelphia owns +165 odds to win the World Series. Meanwhile, Houston enters as a heavy -190 favorite to win it all.
For a complete breakdown of each team’s chances to win, check out World Series odds from BetOnline below.
2022 World Series Schedule
|Game
|Date
|Matchup
|Stadium
|TV Channel
|Game 1
|Friday, October 28
|Phillies @ Astros
|Minute Maid Park
|Fox
|Game 2
|Saturday, October 29
|Phillies @ Astros
|Minute Maid Park
|Fox
|Game 3
|Monday, October 31
|Astros @ Phillies
|Citizens Bank Park
|Fox
|Game 4
|Tuesday, November 1
|Astros @ Phillies
|Citizens Bank Park
|Fox
|Game 5*
|Wednesday, November 2
|Astros @ Phillies
|Citizens Bank Park
|Fox
|Game 6*
|Friday, November 4
|Phillies @ Astros
|Minute Maid Park
|Fox
|Game 7*
|Saturday, November 5
|Phillies @ Astros
|Minute Maid Park
|Fox
Note: All games start at 8:03pm ET
World Series 2022 Picks and Predictions
The Philadelphia Phillies have turned into a Cinderella story during the month of October.
Philadelphia entered the postseason with just 87 wins, the fewest of any playoff team.
Yet, the Phillies have been able to ride some stellar pitching and clutch hitting to an unlikely World Series appearance.
The re-emergence of Bryce Harper as baseball’s best hitter hasn’t hurt either.
Harper has hit .419 with five home runs and 11 RBIs to go along with a 1.351 OPS in 11 postseason games.
With the Phillies’ best hitters heating up at the right time, take Philadelphia to win the World Series (+160).