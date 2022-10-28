We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

The 2022 World Series will be live from Minute Maid Park as the Houston Astros get set to host the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night.

Sports betting in Canada is finally legal, which means MLB fans can bet on the World Series without breaking the bank.

While many provinces are still waiting for regulated sportsbooks, baseball fans can still bet on the 2022 World Series with the best offshore betting sites.

New users can sign up and swing for the fences with free bets and up to $6,000 in MLB betting offers available for the 2022 World Series.

Read on to learn how to bet on the 2022 World Series in Canada and get free bets for the Phillies vs Astros.

How to Bet on World Series 2022 in Canada

Betting on the World Series online has never been easier.

In just four easy steps, Canada residents can sign up for an online sportsbook, claim bonus cash, and bet on the 2022 World Series for free.

Check out the step-by-step guide below to learn how to bet on the 2022 World Series in Canada.

Click here to claim your MLB betting offer for the 2022 World Series Sign up and make a qualifying deposit ($55) at BetOnline Claim up to $1,000 in bonus cash + 3 free bets for the 2022 World Series Place your free bets on the Phillies vs Astros at BetOnline

The Best Canada Sports Betting Sites for World Series 2022

The best Canada sportsbooks are offering free bets, odds boosts, and parlay bonuses for the 2022 World Series.

Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies will go head-to-head versus Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros, who remain undefeated in the playoffs.

With more than $6,000 in free bets available online, baseball fans can swing for the fences during the World Series without breaking the bank.

Check out the best Canada sports betting sites and what they have to offer for the World Series below.

How to Watch World Series 2022 in Canada

⚾ World Series 2022: Philadelphia Phillies vs Houston Astros

Philadelphia Phillies vs Houston Astros 📅 World Series 2022 Date: Friday, October 28, 2022

Friday, October 28, 2022 🕙 Start Time: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET 📺 TV Channel: FOX

FOX 💻 Live Stream: Jazz Sports

Jazz Sports 🏟 Ballpark: Minute Maid Park | Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park | Houston, Texas 🎲 World Series Odds: Houston Astros -190 | Philadelphia Phillies +165

World Series 2022 Odds | Odds to Win World Series 2022

The Philadelphia Phillies will enter the 2022 World Series as heavy underdogs against the more experienced Houston Astros.

The Astros have yet to lose in the MLB Playoffs, going 7–0 against the Seattle Mariners and NY Yankees on their way to the World Series.

On the other hand, the Phillies entered the postseason with just 87 wins, the fewest of any team in the playoffs. Yet, Philadelphia has gotten hot at the right time and Harper has been a big reason why.

The Phillies’ slugger is batting .419 with 5 home runs, 11 RBIs and a ridiculous 1.351 OPS in 11 postseason games.

According to BetOnline, one of the best MLB betting sites, Philadelphia owns +165 odds to win the World Series. Meanwhile, Houston enters as a heavy -190 favorite to win it all.

For a complete breakdown of each team’s chances to win, check out World Series odds from BetOnline below.

Bet Odds Play Philadelphia Phillies +165 Houston Astros -190

2022 World Series Schedule

Game Date Matchup Stadium TV Channel Game 1 Friday, October 28 Phillies @ Astros Minute Maid Park Fox Game 2 Saturday, October 29 Phillies @ Astros Minute Maid Park Fox Game 3 Monday, October 31 Astros @ Phillies Citizens Bank Park Fox Game 4 Tuesday, November 1 Astros @ Phillies Citizens Bank Park Fox Game 5* Wednesday, November 2 Astros @ Phillies Citizens Bank Park Fox Game 6* Friday, November 4 Phillies @ Astros Minute Maid Park Fox Game 7* Saturday, November 5 Phillies @ Astros Minute Maid Park Fox

(* = if necessary)

Note: All games start at 8:03pm ET

The Best Canada Sportsbooks for Betting on the 2022 World Series

The top Canada sportsbooks are giving away free bets and bonus cash for the 2022 World Series.

New users can sign up and claim up to $6,000 in free bonus cash that can be used to bet on the 2022 World Series.

Scroll down to learn more about the best Canada sports betting sites and what they have to offer for the 2022 World Series.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets on World Series 2022





🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free MLB World Series Bets in Canada 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

With free MLB bets and up to $1,000 in betting offers, baseball fans can boost their bankroll ahead of the 2022 World Series at BetOnline. Baseball fans that sign up today will receive three free MLB bets, including a props bet ($25), a free in-play wager ($25), and a matched free mobile bet ($50) for the 2022 World Series.

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button to claim your free MLB bets and Canada betting offers at BetOnline.

2. EveryGame – $750 Bonus to Bet on MLB World Series 2022

🏆 Founded 1983 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750 ✅ Recommended For The Best MLB Odds In Canada 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

EveryGame offers a wide variety of MLB free bets for the 2022 World Series. EveryGame has competitive MLB betting odds including a wide variety of MLB betting props. Not only can fans bet on individual games but baseball fans can cash in on great futures odds.

For new members, EveryGame welcomes players with $750 in free MLB betting offers on their first deposit. Along with the wide variety of MLB betting offers, baseball fans can also have a chance to enter free weekly pools to win money online.

EveryGame Promo Code Terms and Conditions

4 Rollover Requirement

Maximum Canada Sports Betting Bonus of $750

Canada Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Claim your free MLB bets below from EveryGame, one of the top Canada betting apps.

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on MLB World Series 2022





🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best MLB Betting Odds In Canada 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Canada Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Canada Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

MLB fans can swing for the fences with the best World Series betting odds at MyBookie. One of the leading Canada online gambling sites, MyBookie offers reduced juice on all MLB game lines and props. In addition, new members receive up to $1,000 in free Canada sports betting offers for the World Series.

Claim your free MLB bets below from MyBookie, one of the top Canada betting apps.

World Series 2022 Picks and Predictions

The Philadelphia Phillies have turned into a Cinderella story during the month of October.

Philadelphia entered the postseason with just 87 wins, the fewest of any playoff team.

Yet, the Phillies have been able to ride some stellar pitching and clutch hitting to an unlikely World Series appearance.

The re-emergence of Bryce Harper as baseball’s best hitter hasn’t hurt either.

Harper has hit .419 with five home runs and 11 RBIs to go along with a 1.351 OPS in 11 postseason games.

With the Phillies’ best hitters heating up at the right time, take Philadelphia to win the World Series (+160).