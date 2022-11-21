How To Bet On World Cup 2022 In Illinois | Illinois Sports Betting Sites For Soccer

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

If you like soccer, we can show you how to bet on World Cup 2022 in Illinois

How To Bet On World Cup 2022 In Illinois With Sports Betting Sites For Soccer



Best World Cup Betting Sites In Illinois

Our Illinois sports betting sites for soccer give the thumbs up for players to join from ALL US states. Just sign up today, deposit, claim your free bets and then use them to bet on the up-coming 2022 FIFA soccer World Cup.

And, if you like betting on the move, you can check out the best soccer betting apps to use in the USA to wager on the World Cup and watch the action when out and about.

2022 World Cup Odds

The USA soccer team have a FIFA World ranking of 16, so there are only fifteen countries with a better chance than them of winning the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The World Cup futures betting market sees the five-time winners Brazil as the favorites – see the full betting for each country below.

You can use ANY of the World Cup free bets featured on this page to back a team to win the overall tournament or just bet on the individual matches each day once the event ‘kicks off’ on Sunday Nov 20.

Note: Odds are subject to change

Brazil are the favorites heading into the tournament which begins in just over a week’s time on Sunday, November 25 as Qatar and Ecuador kick us off in Group A.

Lionel Messi will begin what appears to be one last attempt at winning a World Cup with Argentina, who come in as second favorites. Manchester United’s Lisandro Martinez is expected to have a significant impact on the side who won Copa America last year, dismissing Brazil in the final.

World Cup 2018 winners France will be without Paul Pogba for the tournament by way of injury, but will certainly enter as one of the strongest bids to win a second consecutive title. Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema will join forces to create a deadly threat to goal and a supporting cast of Christopher Nkunku, Real Madrid duo Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni as well as Raphael Varane and Jules Kounde at the back, the French are stacked.

England fans have finally found out Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad for Qatar which includes the likes of Kyle Walker, Kalvin Phillips, Marcus Rashford, Callum Wilson and James Maddison. Following a heartbreaking semi-final defeat in the 2018 World Cup to Croatia and further calamity in the Euro 2020 final versus Italy last year, this is Southgate’s final roll of the dice.

2010 winners Spain are bringing a young squad to Qatar, highlighting a new generation. Led by Barcelona midfielder Pedri alongside Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres, Rodri and Pau Torres, the Spaniards have set themselves up nicely.

2014 winners Germany will be without RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner for the competition, but still benefit from a deep squad with plenty of talent. Kai Havertz, Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller, Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry offer Deutschland plenty of options going forward. Antonio Rudiger and Sebastian Sule is the likely centre-back pairing for manager Hans-Dieter Flick at his first World Cup in charge (assistant from 2006-14).

Many are led to believe that both the Netherlands (+1400) and Portugal (+1600) squads have already peaked, despite world class options on either side such as Virgil van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Belgium are an ageing squad but with the talent of Kevin De Bruyne on your side, the Red Devils could be a formidable threat to make a run to the semi-finals despite what the odds may suggest. Everyone loves an underdog.

At +10000, Vegas is far from predicting the USA’s World Cup campaign to be a success. The Americans have a young, exciting squad with the likes of Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic, Borussia Dortmund’s Gio Reyna and Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie. Progression from the group stages should be the aim for America, whose squad is largely unproven. Alongside England, Wales and Iran in Group B, making the knockout stage would be a great achievement.

USA Soccer World Cup Group Games

The United States Mens National Team are in Group B at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with England, Iran and Wales also in their section.

See below the USA’s opening three group games, then if they finish first or second in the group (3 points for a win and 1 point for a tie) they will progress to the knockout stages.

Mon Nov 21: USA v WALES (2pmET)

USA v Wales: World Cup Odds Play USA +155 WALES +213

Note: Odds are subject to change

Fri Nov 25: ENGLAND v USA (2pmET)

USA v England: World Cup Odds Play USA +475 ENGLAND -155

Note: Odds are subject to change

Tues Nov 29: IRAN v USA (2pmET)

USA v Iran: World Cup Odds Play USA TBC IRAN TBC

Note: Odds are subject to change

What Are The Markets For Our Illinois Sports Betting Soccer Sites Ahead Of The FIFA World Cup?

Take a look below at the detailed list with definitions of what each of the markets are on our Illinois sports betting sites for the FIFA World Cup.

Money Line Match Betting: Back a team to win a game (or the tie)



Back a team to win a game (or the tie) Under/Over 2.5 Goals: Select how many goals will be scored in a match



Select how many goals will be scored in a match World Cup Match Spreads: Bet on teams with a goal handicap

Bet on teams with a goal handicap World Cup Group Betting: Back a team to win their respective group



Back a team to win their respective group World Cup Futures: Back a team (country to win the 2022 World Cup)

Back a team (country to win the 2022 World Cup) World Cup Top Goalscorer Betting: Select a player to score the most World Cup goals

World Cup 2022 Groups



See below the eight World Cup groups that are each made up of four sides and contain all the 32 teams playing in the tournament. The winners and runner-ups from each group (16 teams) will go through to the knockout stages

Group A

Qatar

Ecuador

Senegal

Netherlands

Group B

England

Iran

USA

Wales

Group C

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

Mexico

Poland

Group D

France

Australia

Denmark

Tunisia

Group E

Spain

Costa Rica

Germany

Japan

Group F

Belgium

Canada

Morocco

Croatia

Group G

Brazil

Serbia

Switzerland

Cameroon

Group H

Portugal

Ghana

Uruguay

South Korea

FIFA World Cup Betting — How To Watch 2022 Soccer World Cup In Illinois

📅 FIFA World Cup START Date : Sunday Nov 20, 2022

Sunday Nov 20, 2022 📅 FIFA World Cup FINAL Date : Sunday Dec 18, 2022

Sunday Dec 18, 2022 🕙 World Cup Match Times (CT): 1pm, 4am, 7am & 10am

1pm, 4am, 7am & 10am 🏟 Where Is 2022 World Cup: Qatar



Qatar 📺 Watch : FOX Sports & JazzSports

FOX Sports & JazzSports 🎲 FIFA World Cup Odds: Brazil +425 | Argentina +600 | France +675 | England +850

Best World Cup 2022 Betting Sites In Illinois



BetOnline – Generous World Cup soccer odds

Everygame – Top joining offer and live streams

Bovada – Best for World Cup soccer markets

MyBookie – Leading free bet joining offer

BetUS – Best World Cup soccer free bet offer

Illinois Sports Betting Sites For Soccer World Cup 2022 Reviewed

See our reviews of each of the Illinois sports betting sites for Soccer World Cup markets. Go through their ‘easy-to-understand’ welcome offers and see what you can get in terms of World Cup free bets, and just how to claim these FIFA World Cup sports bonuses.

There's $6000 in free bets on offer!

