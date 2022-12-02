How To Bet On USA vs Netherlands In Washington | Washington Sports Betting For World Cup 2022

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

The USA are through to the last 16 of the World Cup, so read on to find out how to bet on the clash with the Netherlands in Washington. New users will also have the added bonus of $5750 in free bets to be claimed!



How To Bet On USA vs Netherlands In Washington

To start, join-up with BetOnline and you can place a bet on USA vs Netherlands in WA today and also claim a 50% deposit bonus to a maximum of $1000.

Use your new BetOnline bonus to bet on USA vs Netherlands in Washington or ANY US state – just follow the steps below to sign-up now.

Create your NEW BetOnline by clicking here

Receive your 50% deposit bonus, maximum $1,000 (min deposit $55)



Use our PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS’ when depositing to unlock your free bet

On their site – Click on soccer, then on ‘2022 World Cup’



Select your match – USA vs Netherlands – pick your bet and place it



T&C: You can deposit a minimum $55, which with the BetOnline 50% deposit bonus would get you $27.50 in bonuses. If you deposit $2,000, you get the max $1,000 Soccer World Cup free bet. You may only use this promo once on your FIRST deposit.

TOP TIP: Use our PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS’ with ALL the Sportsbooks on this page



Washington Sports Betting Sites To Use At World Cup 2022

By signing-up with our leading Washington sports betting sites for the World Cup 2022, not only can you claim up to $5750 in soccer free bets to use on Saturday’s huge ‘last 16’ USA vs Netherlands match, but they also let you bet in ANY US State

USA vs Netherlands Betting Markets

A stack of USA vs Netherlands betting markets to pick from too after you’ve claimed your World Cup free bets. Yes, there is the popular win/draw/win soccer markets – predicting the outcome of the match in normal time – but there are also many other ways to have a punt on the USMNT’s next game against the Netherlands on Saturday.

Take a look at some of the other USA vs Netherlands betting markets below

Spread – Bet on a side with a goal advantage or disadvantage

Bet on a side with a goal advantage or disadvantage Overs/Unders – Predict how many total goals the game will have

Predict how many total goals the game will have Goal Scorer – Bet on players to score the first (or anytime) goals

Bet on players to score the first (or anytime) goals Cards – How many cards (yellow/red) will be shown in the game

How many cards (yellow/red) will be shown in the game Both Teams To Score – Bet on both teams to score (or not)

Bet on both teams to score (or not) Half-time/Full-time – Which team will be winning at HT and then FT

Which team will be winning at HT and then FT Same-Game Parlays – Perm up different things happening in the game

DID YOU KNOW? Christian Pulisic has scored 22 goals for USMNT (53 caps)



USA vs Netherlands Betting Odds

See the latest match betting for Saturday’s USA vs Netherlands World Cup game, with the USNMT @ +310 with BetOnline to get the win.

Having escaped Group B without losing a game, the USMNT have made it through to the last 16 to face the Netherlands, who are eight places above them in the current FIFA rankings.

In what promises to be an intriguing battle between two proactive, high-pressing teams, we simply can not wait to see how this young USA team cope with the pressure of a potential quarter-final.

See below, our Netherlands and USA match stats that will give you some other betting options into Saturday’s huge ‘last 16’ match.

USA vs Netherlands Head-to-Head Record

FIFA World Rankings, USA 16, Netherlands 8

Met 5 times before, Netherlands 4, Draws 0, USA 1

Last met (Int Friendly 2015), Netherlands 3-4 USA

USA Match Stats

USA have won just 1 in their last 6 games

USA have scored just 3 goals in their last 6 games

USA have drawn 5 of their last 8 games (3 have been 0-0)

7 of USA’s last 8 games went UNDER 2.5 GOALS

Both teams DIDN’T score in 13 of USA’s last 16 games

Christian Pulisic has scored 22 goals (53 caps)

Netherlands Match Stats

Netherlands are 19 games unbeaten

Netherlands have conceded just 1 goal in their last 5 games

Both teams DIDN’T score in 4 of Netherland’s last 5 games

All of Netherland’s last 5 games went UNDER 2.5 GOALS

Netherlands have scored in their last 18 games

Top Scorer: Memphis Depay 42 goals, 84 caps

USA v Netherlands: World Cup (Saturday Dec 3) Odds Play USA +310 DRAW +235 NETHERLANDS -105

Note: Odds are subject to change

Top 5 USA vs Netherlands Washington Sports Betting Sites Ranked

BetOnline – Smooth site, competitive soccer prices and generous free bet offer

– Smooth site, competitive soccer prices and generous free bet offer MyBookie – Leading mobile betting app so you can bet out and about

– Leading mobile betting app so you can bet out and about Bovada – Big selection of World Cup betting markets

– Big selection of World Cup betting markets XBet – Wide range of sports covered and fast pay-outs

– Wide range of sports covered and fast pay-outs BetUS – Generous welcome offer

Top 5 USA vs Netherlands Washington Sports Betting Sites Reviewed

See our reviews for each of the Washington sports betting sites for Soccer World Cup markets. You can see each offer from our leading sportsbooks and best of all it only takes a few minutes to sign-up and remember you can use these sports betting sites to bet in ANY US state, including Washington, Florida and Kentucky.

There’s $5750 in USA v Iran free bets on offer, so don’t miss out.



BetOnline: $1,000 Free Bet For USA vs Netherlands With Washington Sports Betting Site

Join BetOnline and you can redeem up to $1000 in free bets to use on Saturday’s monster World Cup ‘last 16’ game between USA and Netherlands, where USNMT will be hoping to win to make it to the quarter-finals stage.



To get the BetOnline 50% matched deposit bonus, and the maximum $1000 soccer bonus, just deposit $2000. Or, failing that, if you want to begin with a lower outlay – that’s fine too with their minimum deposit to qualify for the bonus is just $55.

Please be aware though as this offer is only for the taking with the FIRST DEPOSIT – so, if you can, the advice is to try and get the biggest free bet you can.

But no matter what you decide to deposit first, the BetOnline World Cup soccer bonus offer still means you’ll be kicking off Saturday’s USA vs Netherlands match with a $1,000 FIFA World Cup free bet.

BetOnline World Cup Soccer Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of just $55

Bet On The World Cup in ANY US State

Use Promo Code ‘ INSIDERS ‘ when depositing to get your free bet

‘ when depositing to get your free bet 10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Site bonus of $1,000

Washington Sports Betting Site Free Bets expire in 30 days

MyBookie: $1000 Free Bet For USA vs Netherlands World Cup Match

MyBookie have a solid 50% matched deposit bonus to claim too – and this is up to a maximum of $1000.

This means, if you can deposit $2000 with MyBookie, who have one of the best mobile soccer apps on the market, then this will qualify you for a $1000 free ahead of Saturday’s USA vs Netherlands World Cup game.

Don’t worry if you can’t go that big on your opening deposit, as this is okay too with MyBookie’s minimum to get this offer only $50.

Just use our PROMO CODE INSIDERS again with MyBookie and they are also another Washington soccer World Cup betting Sportsbook that will let you bet if you live ANY state in the US.

MyBookie World Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Use Promo Code ‘ INSIDERS ‘ when depositing to get your free bet

‘ when depositing to get your free bet Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Washington Sports Betting Site Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Bovada: $750 World Cup Soccer Free Bet For USA vs Netherlands

Bovada,with a generous $750 on soccer free bets, are the next Washington sports betting site to join, ahead of Saturday’s USA vs Netherlands match.

PROMO CODE INSIDERS is in play again when making your deposit with Bovada as this will be the key to unlocking your free soccer World Cup bets.

In short, the Bovada offer is a 75% (up to $750) match on your first deposit – meaning, if you deposit the full $1000, this will secure you a $750 free bet ahead of Saturday’s USA v Netherlands fixture.

Of if you have to start smaller, then a $250 deposit with Bovada still gets you a $187.50 World Cup soccer free bet that you could use to bet on USA v Netherlands on Saturday Dec 3.

Bovada World Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Deposit $1,000 for the maximum $750 World Cup Free Bets

Bet On The FIFA World Cup in ANY US State

Use Promo Code ‘ INSIDERS ‘ when depositing to get your free bet

‘ when depositing to get your free bet Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750

Washington Sports Betting Site Free Bets expire in 30 days

XBet: $500 Free Bet For The World Cup Game USA vs Netherlands

XBet are certainly worth opening an account with too ahead of Saturday’s World Cup ‘last 16’ game that sees Netherlands take on USA.

There’s another $500 in free bets on the table when you hook-up with Xbet with their 50% matched deposit bonus.

To get their full sports bonus just use our PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS‘ again when depositing and if you can outlay the full $1000 to start this will get you their maximum $500 free bet.

However, with a minimum deposit of just $45 to get this offer, then this offer will appeal to everyone.

BetX World Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Deposit $1,000 for the maximum $500 USA vs Netherlands

Bet On The FIFA World Cup in ANY US State

Use Promo Code ‘ INSIDERS ‘ when depositing to get your free bet

‘ when depositing to get your free bet Rollover Requirement x7

Minimum deposit $45

Washington Sports Betting Site Free Bets valid on first deposit only

BETUS: £2500 USA vs Netherlands Free Bet For World Cup Game

The BetUS betting site have one of the most generous welcome offers in the country at the moment, with up to $2500 there for the taking – we’ll show you how to get involved below and then you can use this on Saturday’s USA vs Netherlands World Cup match if you wanted.

BetUS are also in their 29th year trading, so must be doing something correct and with the title ‘America’s Favorite Sportsbook, then it’s hard to fault their sports betting platform.

Their offer is a 125% deposit matched bonus (up to a lovely $2500), so if your maths isn’t good this means you can deposit $2000, this will get you their maximum sports bonus, our if you have to start lower then we’ve done a funky table below to help!

See below our table with some deposit examples when joining BetUS

Deposit

Promo Code

Matched %

Free Bet

Sportsbook $2000 INSIDERS 125% $2500 $1000 INSIDERS 125% $1250 $500 INSIDERS 125% $625 $250 INSIDERS 125% $312.50

BetUS World Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Use Promo Code ‘ INSIDERS ‘ when depositing to get your free bet

‘ when depositing to get your free bet Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2,500

Washington sports betting sites Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

$5,750 In World Cup Free Bet Cash Bonuses | Join Our Top Washington Sports Betting Sites For Soccer With Our Promo Code: INSIDERS

So, in summary, see below the best five World Cup soccer Sportsbooks. We’ve added our trusted Washington Sports Betting Sites in a matrix table below with each of their offers.

Operator Welcome Bonus Promo Code Minimum Odds Expiration Date Sign-Up BetOnline $1,000: 50% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 30 days MyBookie $1,000: 50% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None Bovada $750: 75% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None XBet $500: 50% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None Bet US $2,500: 125% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -280 14 days

You Can Bet On USA vs Netherlands With Our Featured Sportsbooks in ANY US State Including These

Content You May Like