The third golf major of the year, the US Open, is almost upon us and New Mexico sports betting sites are gearing up to help you get involved.

The 123rd edition of the tournament heads to the Los Angeles Country Club for the first time and competition among the leading competitors looks even more fierce than ever. If you want to bet on the US Open in New Mexico and would like to know how you can claim free bets whilst you do it, then keep reading.

Best New Mexico Sports Betting Sites For US Open Betting

Latest New Mexico Sports Betting Update

Sports betting is not yet legal in New Mexico, but that doesn’t mean you can’t bet on the US Open.

Our recommended New Mexico sports betting sites can offer incredible benefits such as quick and easy sign-ups without KYC checks, anonymous cryptocurrency deposits and unrivaled welcome bonuses.

Those bonuses come in the form of free bets, so when you make an initial deposit you will be immediately rewarded. What’s more, the more you deposit, the more free bets you get, so you are in control.

The registration process is incredibly simple too and takes just seconds, while all the important basics such as comprehensive market coverage and fantastic odds are an absolute gimme as well.

In short, if you are looking for the best possible value when you bet on the US Open in New Mexico, then our chosen betting sites will not leave you disappointed.

How To Bet On the US Open In New Mexico

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your US Open wagers

US Open Gambling Options in New Mexico with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

The US Open, which is the third of golf’s four annual majors, gets underway on June 15 and will bring the best in the world together to compete for one of the sports most coveted crowns.

Last year saw Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick emerge as a surprise winner, although generally speaking the US Open’s roll of honor reads like a who’s who of golf. There are not many tournaments that the top players all dream of winning, but the US Open is certainly one of them.

This year the US Open is coming to the Los Angeles Country Club for the first time in its 128-year history.

The most popular market is the winner, but there are different ways to go with that one. Firstly, you could choose to be bold, back your guy to the fullest, and bet on him to win outright. If you call it correctly, you are guaranteed a good payout.

Others, though, may want a safety net and for those people the each-way market will likely appeal. You still pick your winner, but you will also get a payout if he finishes in the top five or ten as well. The downside of that, of course, is that you will see a significant reduction in your odds.

With golf taking place over four rounds in four days, though, there is plenty of opportunities to get involved in other fun markets too. You could do round-by-round betting in which you predict who will top the leaderboard for any given round only, not the overall competition.

Another popular market is the nationality of the winner. Traditionally, American players have dominated at the US Open, although they have not had a winner since 2020 when Bryson DeChambeau took the spoils. Will this be the year that American players reassert their dominance, or will they continue to be locked out?

Perhaps the most fun market is the hole-in-one. That is one that will keep you engaged and interested from the very first tee-off to the last. Michael Block produced a memorable hole-in-one at the PGA Championships last month, but who is to say it will happen again in Los Angeles?

Our recommended New Mexico sports betting sites will make sure you are not short on options when you want to bet on the US Open golf.

US Open Odds

The last time an American player won the US Open was 2020, but homegrown players dominate the odds for the Los Angeles Country Club.

Scottie Scheffler, the world number one, is the understandable favourite, with Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka, who have shared the other two majors of the year between them, hot on his tail. Meanwhile, 2011 champion Rory McIlroy completes the favorites line-up.

It was a genuine outsider, Matt Fitzpatrick, who won it last year, though, and it feels like there is a very good chance of someone doing something similar again this season.

Patrick Cantlay is being heavily tipped by experts to win what would be a maiden major at the US Open, and no one would be surprised to see Viktor Hovland right up there on the leaderboard either.

This is how BetOnline see it as things stand.

Scottie Scheffler +750

Jon Rahm +1000

Brooks Koepka +1100

Rory McIlroy +1200

Patrick Cantlay +1800

Viktor Hovland +1800

Xander Schauffele +2000

Max Homa +2200

Jordan Spieth +2500

Cameron Smith +2800

Collin Morikawa +2800

Matthew Fitzpatrick +3300

Odds are correct at the time of writing but subject to change.