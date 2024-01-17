Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis goes down this weekend and we have all the information you need to bet on UFC 297 in the USA, or ANY US state by using the featured US sports betting site below. Plus, also claim up to $1,000 in UFC 297 free bets.



This weekend sees the first big event of the UFC event of the year from UFC President Dana White. This compelling UFC 297 pay-per-view takes center stage on Saturday night in Toronto, Canada.

But, by using our featured offshore sportsbook – BetOnline – you can bet on the bumper UFC 297 fight card in any areas or states that still might have restrictions on gambling.

BetOnline is offering a $1,000 free bet offer with their 50% deposit welcome bonus.

Latest UFC 297 Odds: UFC Betting With BetOnline

There are lots of betting options for UFC 297 this weekend from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada – headlined by Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis for the UFC Middleweight Title.

If you are interested in betting on UFC 297, then be sure to check out our SportsLens exclusive Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis betting picks here.

Moneyline Betting

UFC 297 is almost upon us, with Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis the headline attraction. The Moneyline betting is when you place a bet on an individual to win the fight. In this case, Sean Strickland is the favorite to win at -140, so a $100 bet on the champion at those odds returns a $71 profit.

If you fancy the upset though – a $100 bet on Dricus du Plessis at +120 will profit $120.

Sean Strickland -140

Dricus du Plessis +120

Over/Under

The over/under market is based on how long the fight will go and how many rounds the bout will last. The total with BetOnline sits at over/under 1.5 Rounds for this fight. Under 1.5 Rounds is set at +185, with Over 1.5 Rounds more favorable at -225.

So, just decide if you think there will be more (or less) than 1.5 rounds completed in the Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis UFC Middleweight Title fight.

For example, a $100 bet on the fight to last Under 1.5 Rounds will profit $185.

Over 1.5 Rounds -225

Under 1.5 Rounds +185

Method of Victory Betting

Given that both Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis are elite mixed martial artists and have several finishes on their respective records, the method of victory betting option is sure to be popular.

This market is designed to amplify and enhance the odds on a fighter to win the bout via a few different methods. In MMA, the three main methods of victory are KO/TKO/DQ, submission or points.

For example – you can bet on Dricus du Plessis to win via KO/TKO/DQ, like he has done in four of his six previous UFC fights, at odds of +250, where a $100 bet here would profit $250.

Sean Strickland by KO/TKO or DQ +180

Sean Strickland by Submission +1200

Sean Strickland by Points +300

Dricus du Plessis by KO/TKO or DQ +250

Dricus du Plessis by Submission +500

Dricus du Plessis by Points +900

Note: All odds on this page are subject to change