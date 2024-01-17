Betting

How To Bet On UFC 297 In Canada – Best Canada Sports Betting Sites For UFC 297 Betting

Paul Kelly
Sports Editor
5 min read
Dricus Du Plessis UFC photo IMAGN6
Dricus Du Plessis UFC photo IMAGN6

If you are looking for the best Canada sports betting sites for UFC 297 bonuses you’ve come to the right place. With over $12,000 in betting offers to claim from four top Canada sportsbooks, join us as we show you just how easy it is to claim the best UFC 297 free bet offers in Canada.

Claim The Canada Sports Betting Site UFC 297 Bonus With BetOnline

BetOnline are our number one Canada sports betting site ahead of this Saturday’s UFC 297 pay-per-view with a massive $1,000 free bet bonus on the table for new players.

Here’s how easy it is to join and claim this exclusive UFC 297 betting offer if you are living in Canada.

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2,000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1,000
  4. Place your UFC 297 bets
Claim BetOnline UFC 297 Betting Offer

Best Canada Sports Betting Sites For UFC 297

$1000 Welcome Offer For Canada Residents 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL CA Provinces

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL CA Provinces

 Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $400 + 50 Free Spins 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL CA Provinces

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL CA Provinces

 Claim Offer
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL CA Provinces

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL CA Provinces

 Claim Offer
200% Bonus Up To $10,000 + 50 Free Spins 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL CA Provinces

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL CA Provinces

 Claim Offer

 

  1. Bodog – 100% deposit match bonus up to $400 from a well-established and trusted UFC sportsbook
  2. BetOnline – Take advantage of an incredible $1,000 in free bets ahead of UFC 297
  3. MyBookie – A popular all-rounder with some great UFC 297 customer bonuses up to $1,000
  4. LuckyBlock – Claim a $10,000 bonus with 200% welcome bonus from this crypto sportsbook

How To Claim Your UFC 297 Betting Bonuses In Canada

UFC bettors will be able to take advantage of free bets to the tune of hundreds of dollars when they bet in Canada on one of our recommended betting sites. It is quick and easy and all you have to do is follow the steps below.

  • Pick your offers from our comprehensive list below
  • Click the link to go to the sportsbook’s sign-up page
  • Join to the sports betting site with your key details
  • Deposit and bet the qualifying amount for the offer
  • Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook

Best Canada Sports Betting Sites For UFC 297

Claim over $12,000 with the featured Canada sports betting sites below that will allow you to bet in any part of Canada or the US.

1. Bodog Canada Sports Betting Offer For UFC 297: 100% Match Deposit Bonus Up To $400 (+50 Free Spins)

Bodog are highly trusted among Canada sports bettors and that kind of reputation can only be earned. They boast top-class customer service and will provide bettors – old and new – with regular promotions, including up to $400 for first time players.

Therefore, you can take advantage of one of those immediately when you make you first deposit of up to $400, with 100% coming back to you in UFC 297 free bets, plus 50 free spins if you like a flutter at the casino.

Claim Bodog UFC 297 Betting Offer

2. BetOnline Canada Sports Betting Offer For UFC 297: $1,000 Welcome Bonus

When it comes to Canada sports betting sites, few are as committed to rewarding new sign-ups as BetOnline. Customers will receive 50% of their first deposit, up to $1,000, back in free bets.

This means if you deposit the full $2,000, BetOnline will reward you with $1,000 of free bets to use on UFC 297. The offer is available to all new customers who sign-up when placing your UFC 297 bets in Canada.

Claim BetOnline UFC 297 Betting Offer

3. MyBookie Canada Sports Betting Offer For UFC 297: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $1,000

MyBookie boast an intuitive, easy-to-use platform, renowned for their stellar customer service. This helps set MyBookie apart from most other Canada sports betting sites.

They also has all the main sports covered with very competitive UFC 297 odds too. New customers can also enjoy a 50% free bet bonus on their first deposit up to $500 ahead of Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis.

Claim MyBookie UFC 297 Betting Offer

4. Lucky Block Canada Sports Betting Offer For UFC 297: Best Crypto Betting Without KYC & 200% Bonus Up To $10,000 (+50 free spins)

Many people believe cryptocurrency will be the future of sports betting and commerce. With that in mind, Lucky Block have got ahead of the game with their leading crypto sportsbook.

In turn, Lucky Block offer customers the fastest and easiest sign-up process with no KYC checks. Not to mention their extensive sports betting markets either, including vast UFC 297 markets.

You can also take maximum advantage of the 200% deposit bonus at Lucky Block for new players of up to $10,000 (+50 free spins).

Claim Lucky Block UFC 297 Betting Offer

How To Access Lucky Block With A VPN

  1. Click here to visit ExpressVPN
  2. Download and Install the VPN Client
  3. Connect to a Secure ExpressVPN Server
  4. Visit Lucky Block Casino

Bet In ANY Canadian Province With The Sports Betting Sites Featured

Although sports betting is legal in most parts of Canada, you can still join the trusted sportsbooks listed below to bet in any Canadian province. Or, if you’ve landed on this page and live or travel a lot in the US – you can also use the featured Canada sports betting sites as they are based offshore.

This is because these sportsbooks don’t have to follow any set state rules that might be in place with certain parts on the US still having gambling restrictions. Therefore, this is great news for anyone living in Canada, the US or someone who might find themselves in a restricted gambling region.

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

