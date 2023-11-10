How To Bet On UFC 295 In Vermont – Best UFC Betting Sites In VT

Bet on UFC 295 in Vermont by joining the offshore US betting sites below, who have up to $2,750 in betting offers, plus you can also bet in ANY US State using them.



Best Vermont Sports Betting Sites For UFC 295: Get $2,750 Free Bets



We’ve researched the top Vermont offshore sportsbooks for UFC betting as the popular MMA action heads into UFC 295 this weekend at Madison Square Garden, New York.

The three UFC betting sites below will have all the UFC 295 fights and markets to bet on including the must-see UFC Light-Heavyweight head-to-head between Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira.

New joiners can also claim up to $2,750 in betting offers if signing up with them all, but even an account with one will get you up to $1,000 in UFC betting offers.

As soon as you’ve joined – follow the steps below – there are also lots of existing customer offers plus being based offshore these Vermont sportsbooks don’t have to comply with any state gambling rules and regulations – meaning you can bet on UFC 295 in ANY US State.

How To Bet On UFC 295 In Vermont With The Best USA Sports Betting Sites

With the Vermont sports betting sites situated offshore, this basically means all set gambling restrictions in states are thrown out the window. These US sportsbooks don’t have to follow state rules – so if you live in a region that currently has betting restrictions you can bet securely on UFC 295.

The BetOnline UFC betting offer is one that’s been snapped up by thousands and the perfect place to start as it will reward new players with a 50% deposit bonus of up to $1,000.

To claim the maximum free bet bonus of $1000, you will need to deposit $2000 first.

Can’t deposit that much? If you can’t outlay this amount, it’s okay too as smaller outlays will still qualify you for this offer – even a $200 first deposit will get you a $100 free bet for UFC 295.

Which means betting on UFC 295 in Vermont or ANY US state with BetOnline is made extremely easy – here are a few pointers to help.

Sign-up with BetOnline by clicking the above link and then clicking on the ‘Green Join’ button in the top navigation. Enter some basic personal details like your address, date of birth, email address and your account will be created in just a few minutes with no KYC checks or documents required.

2. Deposit



You can now fund your new BetOnline account with any of the deposit methods on offer (see below) – you can do this at their banking area once your account is up and running.

Top Tip – to get the maximum $1000 welcome offer you need to deposit $2000 (50% bonus).

BetOnline accepts payments from a whole host of methods, including fiat and crypto, as well as Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Litecoin, Bitcoins, BitcoinCash, Avalanche, Binance Coin, Cardano, Dogecoin, Polycon, Ripple, Shiba Inu, Solana, Stellar, Tether, Tron, USD Coin, Money Order, Person to Person, Debit and Credit cards and Wire Transfer.

3. Place Your UFC 295 Bets For Prochazka vs Pereira Or Any Other Fight

Click on the ‘Martial Arts’ tab in the left navigation bar on the BetOnline site – select ‘MMA’, then choose ‘UFC 295’ which will list of all the UFC 295 fights – including the Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira headline clash for the UFC Light-Heavyweight Title.

In total there are 13 bouts at UFC 295, so lots to bet on. There are also many markets associated with each fight – including the outright moneyline (who will win), method of victory, over/under rounds, goes the distance, individual round betting and method of victory + round betting.

Once you’ve picked a bet you want to place – click on the odds and your selection will be added to a betslip where you can enter your stake. Any winnings, should the bet win, are shown here too.

Just click ‘place bet’ to get the bet on.

UFC 295 Betting Options



We’ve listed below the latest UFC 295 odds for the main bout between Prochazka vs Pereira to give you some examples on how to bet on UFC 295 if living in Vermont.

Or, if you are stuck for a bet, you can see all our UFC picks here.

Moneyline Bet: Bet on a fighter to win

Method of Victory Bet: Bet on a fighter to win and how they will win

Over/Under Rounds: Bet on which round the fight will end in – over or under a set marker

Popular UFC 295 Betting Odds

Moneyline:

Jiri Prochazka to Win @ +105

Alex Pereira to Win @ -125

Draw @ +6600

A $400 bet here on Jiri Prochazka at +105 would profit $420 should he win.

Method of Victory:

Jiri Prochazka to Win via KO/TKO @ +200

Jiri Prochazka to Win via Submission @ +900

Jiri Prochazka to Win via Decision @ +800

Alex Pereira to Win via KO/TKO @ +110

Alex Pereira to Win via Submission @ +2500

Alex Pereira to Win via Decision @ +800

A $400 bet on Alex Pereira to Win via KO/TKO at +110 would return a profit of $440.

Over/Under Rounds:

Over 1.5 Rounds @ -145

Under 1.5 Rounds @ +115

A $400 bet here on Under 1.5 Rounds at +115 would profit $1460.

Note: Odds are subject to change and are correct at time of publishing

Vermont Sports Betting Latest For UFC 295

Betting on UFC 295 can make watching the fights a lot more exciting and most of the time this can be done with ease. Having said that, there are still some areas and states in the US that make it more difficult, with different gambling laws and restrictions to adhere to.

However, the best Vermont sports betting sites listed don’t need to follow any set gambling rules as they are situated offshore.

States like Florida, California or Texas, where betting is still being debated and currently has some restrictions, are three examples but by using the trusted offshore betting sites on this page you can overcome these regulations.